ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Shockers Finish 9th at American Athletic Conference Championship

goshockers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEHURST, N.C. - Wichita State wrapped up the 2021-22 season with a ninth place finish at the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship. Tulane won the team title with a total...

goshockers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

The numbers that show Wichita State is home to two of the best NCAA softball players

Wichita State is home to two of the best players in the NCAA softball world. Sydney McKinney and Addison Barnard are assaulting the Wichita State softball record books again this season, piling up the national accolades and leading the Shockers to a 24-13 record entering Wednesday’s 6 p.m. clash with the Kansas Jayhawks at Wilkins Stadium.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Shockers sign trio of transfers to open spring recruiting

WICHITA - Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown made an early splash in spring recruiting, announcing the addition of transfers Quincy Ballard (Florida State), Xavier Bell (Drexel) and James Rojas (Alabama) to the 2022-23 men’s basketball roster. JAMES ROJAS. 6-8 | 220 | Senior | Forward. Jamestown, N.Y. |...
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Bill Raftery

The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Pinehurst, NC
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Pinehurst, NC
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Wichita is first stop for KU basketball players on national title barnstorming tour

Wichita is where KU fans can catch the Kansas men’s basketball national championship team on its first stop of a state-wide barnstorming tour this weekend. The Jayhawks will kick off the tour, which is being run by 6th Man Strategies, this Saturday at Wichita East High School with the main doors opening at 2 p.m. for a 90-minute autograph session followed by a players-led skills camp, a question-and-answer session with the players and a brief pick-up game wrapping up around 5:45 p.m. A silent and live auction will also feature memorabilia straight from the players.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shockers#Tulane
WacoTrib.com

Baylor baseball rallies past Bearkats for fourth straight win, 9-5

When the Baylor baseball squad travels to Austin later this week, it’ll at least have a tailwind carrying the team there. The Bears used a four-run sixth inning to move ahead of a plucky Sam Houston State team for a 9-5 win on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark. That gives Baylor (20-17 overall, 4-8 Big 12) a four-game winning streak entering the upcoming series with the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Athenaeum

What's the state of WVU baseball following Oklahoma State series?

The West Virginia baseball team is coming off a three game set against one of the Big 12's toughest offerings, the No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Despite the 2-1 series defeat for the Mountaineers, there was a lot to learn about WVU's season following the matchups last weekend. Many believed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy