Collins Cookbook Book Group (Virtual)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril book selection: Dessert Person by Claire Saffitz. Reading interests: This group enjoys popular cookbooks. We will talk about what we learned, what recipes surprised us, what was tasty, and what we...

#Cookbooks
