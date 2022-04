If you’re in on the flower and plant game, you probably already know about this year’s trending florals and have maybe even designed a few of your own arrangements. Maybe you’ve started naming some of your houseplants and love the sense of responsibility you get from caring for that fiddle-leaf fig on your balcony garden. (As for the most advanced owners, you’re off collecting rare plants.) Whatever level you’re on, you obviously make sure that all of your plants and flowers get the best of everything: from extra lighting to plenty of water.

