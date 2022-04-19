ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Grand Jury Indicts San Angelo Woman for Possession of Meth in the County Jail

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman was indicted in February by a Tom Green County grand jury for bringing a controlled substance into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. On November 19, 2021, Heidi Hensley was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for possession of a...

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Slashing Man's Face

SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for a charge involving an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to court documents, on November 21, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the 1200 block of Amberton Parkway regarding an assault that had taken place. Investigators spoke with responding officers and learned that the victim and the defendant had gotten into a verbal argument. This argument escalated to a physical altercation which led to Davis pulling a knife and cutting the victim on his left cheek and the left side of his chin.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Inmate Hangs Himself Inside the Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO, TX – The Bexar County Sheriffs Office has confirmed that an inmate in the Bexar County Jail committed suicide on Thursday. According to Fox 29, on Apr. 21, an unnamed inmate hung himself while incarcerated at the jail. This is the second death at the Bexar County jail in the last few weeks. On Mar. 26, Ryan Legg, 36, was found unresponsive inside his living unit while attempting to commit suicide. The officer that found him immediately began CPR until medical staff took over. Legg was pronounced dead at 11:06 p.m. More information regarding this incident has yet to be released…
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Grand Jury#West Texas#Prison
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
AFP

Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop. Buntion was the oldest man on death row in Texas, the conservative southern state which puts more prisoners to death than any other American state.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Valley Morning Star

Weslaco residents dead after two-car crash

SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
WESLACO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Cartel Monsters Abandon Helpless 2-year-old Boy Alone in the Rio Grande

ROMA, Texas – Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encounter an unaccompanied two-year-old boy near the Rio Grande Tuesday. RGC agents working near Roma encountered a two-year-old Noncitizen Unaccompanied Child (NUC) at 1:30 a.m. on April 19, 2022. The boy, a Honduran national, who had lost his shoe in the mud while crossing, was traveling within a group of 38 illegal aliens.
ROMA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Running Over Police Officer with Vehicle Twice

SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo man was indicted in March by a Tom Green County grand jury for running over a police officer twice after having a fight with a woman in January near Goodfellow Air Force Base. According to court documents, on January 30, 2022, at 11:00 p.m., San Angelo police were dispatched to 850 Paint Rock Road for a domestic disturbance involving a male wearing red shorts and a tie dye t-shirt. This male had committed an assault and was trying to leave the scene in a vehicle. Investigators learned from a responding officer that when he arrived, the officer located the man…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy