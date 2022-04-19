ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Hikes in Chic Leggings & Zip-Up Jacket for a Sporty-Glam Weekend

By Aaron Royce
 1 day ago
Lauren Sanchez used the weekend to take a nature adventure — along with boyfriend Jeff Bezos.

The Emmy Award-winning anchor snapped a photo with Bezos in the mountains this weekend, wearing black Alo Yoga leggings with a lavender waistband. Completing her look was a black top and zip-up hoodie, layered with a white windbreaker. Her ensemble was paired with a black baseball cap, diamond stud earrings and a delicate bejeweled necklace for an athletic glam touch.

Bezos opted for a similarly dark color palette, wearing a black hoodie and sneakers with a blue T-shirt and jeans — plus a black baseball cap, matching Sanchez’s headwear.

“When it’s finally the weekend and you can have some fun and discover new waters,” Sanchez captioned the photo of her and Bezos on Instagram.

When it came to shoes, Sanchez’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, it’s likely the former “Good Day L.A.” anchor wore a pair of sneakers for the occasion. In later pictures in her photo dump, the star wore dark maroon leggings with a light gray sports bra, complete with white sneakers with bold orange laces while stretching by the ocean. It’s likely she wore a similar athletic lace-up pair for her hike with Bezos.

Crop tops like Sanchez’s are popular for their short length, allowing the midriff to show for a sleek appearance. Long and short-sleeved styles are a staple piece in warmer seasons, with new styles recently releasing from brands like Jacquemus, PatBO and Alo. Sanchez is no stranger to the top style, wearing them everywhere from vacations to sporting events.

The “View” guest host usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. Sanchez’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

