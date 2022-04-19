David Leroy Bestland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.
April 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk took aim at Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) with a $43 billion cash takeover offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO saying the social media company needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech. "I think it's very...
In the areas around Kyiv and throughout northern Ukraine, residents are counting the dead as officials clear streets of mines and the twisted frames of tanks from the battles their country has survived. But experts say Russia's war looks set to enter a potentially more brutal and focused phase in...
Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday that a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 produced a “high” immune response, and that they will apply for authorization for a booster dose in the age group soon. Pfizer said in a news release that a...
Russia is warning of new nuclear deployments in the Baltics if Finland and Sweden join NATO, as the two countries inch closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president of Russia, wrote in a Telegram post on Thursday that “there can be no talk of non-nuclear status for the Baltic” if Finland and Sweden join NATO.
April 14 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that sailors had contained a fire on board the Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, and that measures were being taken to tow it back to port. The ministry, which said the blaze broke out after...
A huge comet with a solid center more than twice the width of Rhode Island is on an orbital path that will swing it inside our cosmic neighborhood, astronomers say. The icy interloper is traveling 22,000 mph from the edge of the solar system toward the sun. In a study published Tuesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, scientists said the comet is no cause for concern because it will not pass anywhere near Earth.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued a statement on Wednesday telling migrants who were put on a bus in Texas and sent to Washington, D.C., that they should not try to travel to Florida, after some of the migrants reportedly said they hoped to make their way to Miami. “To...
