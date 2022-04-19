ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp takes stand, calls ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp took the stand Tuesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying her domestic abuse allegations against him were disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth.”

“Nothing of the kind ever happened,” Depp said in court.

He added: “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way. Nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

Alluding to the fall his career has taken since Heard levied abuse allegations against him, the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said, “it’s been six years of trying times. It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo.”

Depp added that he’s concerned for his children and the people who have believed in him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpvjC_0fDuOzn600
    Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday April 19, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LSyu_0fDuOzn600
    Actress Amber Heard appears in the courtroom during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday April 19, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41v7hL_0fDuOzn600
    Actor Johnny Depp is sworn in during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday April 19, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvxgh_0fDuOzn600
    Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday April 19, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0HX0_0fDuOzn600
    Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday April 19, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP)

“I am obsessed with the truth,” Depp said. “So today is actually my first opportunity that I’ve been able to speak about this case.”

Depp also described a childhood in which physical abuse from his mother was “constant.” The abuse came in the form of ashtrays being flung or a high-heeled shoe or telephone being used to beat him, Depp said. When he became a father, Depp said, he made sure his children didn’t experience that kind of upbringing.

The trial began more than a week ago, but, prior to Tuesday, jurors had only seen the Hollywood star sitting silently with his team of lawyers as each side has tried to embarrass the other in a trial that Heard’s lawyers accurately predicted would turn into a mudslinging soap opera .

Johnny Depp to testify in defamation case against ex-wife

So far, Depp’s friends, family and employees have testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship, physically attacking him on multiple occasions. Heard’s former personal assistant testified that Heard spit in her face in a fit of rage.

Meanwhile, jurors have seen text messages in which Depp uses vulgar language to describe Heard and spells out his desire to get revenge against her. Heard’s lawyers have said he physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, often in situations where he drank so much he later blacked out.

The lawsuit itself is supposed to be over whether Heard libeled Depp when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post about domestic violence . In the article, Heard referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

She never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp and his lawyers say it’s a clear reference to accusations Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she sought a restraining order against him.

Heard’s lawyers, who have filed their own countersuit against Depp, say nothing in the article libels him. They say the abuse allegations are true, and that the damage to Depp’s reputation — which he says got him booted from the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise — came from his own bad behavior.

Depp’s testimony is expected to stretch into Wednesday. Heard is scheduled to testify later in the trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
The Independent

Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Distractify

Who Is the Father of Amber Heard's Baby? She Had a Daughter in 2021

Actress Amber Heard has been making headlines with her high-profile court trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, but in 2021, Amber shocked the world by revealing she had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The news was entirely unexpected and left fans with lots of questions regarding the baby's father, who at the time was not revealed to the public.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Domestic Violence#The Stand#Ap#The Washington Post#Washingt
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s doctor says he wasn’t paid as he worried about actor’s alcohol and drug use

During a pre-recorded deposition played in court, Johnny Depp’s doctor confirmed that the actor didn’t pay him for a period of time and that he was worried about Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use. Dr David Kipper works with wealthy patients who pay a regular fee to always be able to get access to a doctor. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesDuring his deposition on 22 February 2021, which was played in court on Monday, Dr Kipper was asked if he recalled not being paid for three months. “I recall not being paid. I don’t remember how long –...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Amber Heard Sounds Off Before Johnny Depp Defamation Trial: “I Have Always Maintained A Love For Johnny”

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is set to start on Monday. But before the fireworks begin, Amber Heard gave her Instagram followers a taste of her mood. “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse,” Heard wrote. “I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.”She...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Amber Heard Argues With Priest While Filming New Thriller 'In The Fire' Amid $50M Defamation Battle With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was spotted on the set of her new movie, In The Fire, for the first time, and she's arguing with a priest on day one of filming. It looks like her role as a psychiatrist in the supernatural thriller is prepping her for her day in court against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The exes are gearing up to face off over the $50 defamation lawsuit the actor filed against Heard.
CELEBRITIES
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy