Steamboat Springs, CO

KRAI News for Tuesday, April 19

steamboatradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKRAI News by Shannon Lukens. The Bureau of Land Management in Colorado has issued a notice for an oil and gas lease sale. It involves nine parcels of 5,275.82 acres in Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Weld counties. The sale is June 16. Details are at www.Energynet.com. It’s spring...

www.steamboatradio.com

CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Dumb Friends League Has A Lot Of Dogs Available For Adoption

DENVER (CBS4)– The Dumb Friends League is getting overwhelmed by dogs in need of adoption. The shelters in Denver, Castle Rock and Alamosa have seen spikes in relinquished and homeless dogs in recent weeks. (credit: CBS) Surrenders at the league are up 15% compared to 2019, with stray dog intakes up 41%. The Dumb Friends League said that animal shelters all along the Front Range are seeing increases in dogs up for adoption. “It’s unusual because Colorado, and Denver in particular, communities love dogs, so the past decade before the pandemic, we couldn’t keep dogs… they flew out of here,” said Katie Parker with the Dumb Friends League. (credit: CBS) Dog adoptions at the shelter in Alamosa are only $50 for the rest of the month.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow possible in Colorado during multi-day storm

More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region. The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible. ...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Springs, CO
Business
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The Next Storm Is Different, The Metro Area Could Actually Get Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s now been more than three weeks since Denver has seen significant moisture. A shift in the weather pattern should soon break that streak. Colorado’s northern mountains received some light snow from a cold front Tuesday night but as expected, the front brought zero moisture to Denver and the Front Range. The only change in the metro area will be slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. After officially reaching 80 degrees on Tuesday, it will be 5-10 degrees cooler which is still 5-10 degrees above normal. (source: CBS) Fire danger will continue to be elevated virtually everywhere but the highest concern is...
DENVER, CO
Westword

A Horror Show in Park County — but This Was No Movie

On March 18, Malarie Stafford-Mustacchio invited four other Community College of Aurora students to join her at her grandmother’s cabin in Bailey to shoot a film for their class. But before they had a chance to capture any movie footage, they got caught in a real-life drama. When they...
PARK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?

There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Explosion rocks Western Slope town in Colorado, injuring multiple people

Emergency crews responded to an explosion in downtown Montrose on Wednesday afternoon at about 3 PM. The explosion and subsequent fire was located on the corner of North 1st Street, between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue, according to Montrose Fire-Rescue. A report from 9News would later clarify that the incident took place inside of Hartman Brothers medical supply.
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “Coke Oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire deemed human-caused, started "a few feet" off trail

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Mile High City is a perfect blend of urban excitement and outdoor adventures. This city is a favorite among foodies with award-winning restaurants and more breweries than any other US city. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Denver you’ll want to try.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Multiple crews working to contain fire near Woodland Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, crews from the United States Forest Service and resources from El Paso County worked to contain a 3 acre fire burning east southeast of Woodland Park. Crews will monitor the fire through the night and they say residents may see the fire...
WOODLAND PARK, CO

