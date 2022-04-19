Two Opportunities to Visit 'Hwy 17 Bicycle & Pedestrian Overcrossing Project' Info Booths!

Will close gap caused by Hwy 4, complete Contra Costa section by early 2023. “This is one of my dreams that really did come true.” – former Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor. Officials from the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA), State Route 4 Bypass Authority and the City of Brentwood celebrated the beginning of construction on the Mokelumne Trail Bike and Pedestrian Overcrossing Friday morning, March 18 with a ceremonial groundbreaking. The multi-span bridge will connect two sides of the Mokelumne Trail, providing safe access to cyclists and pedestrians across Highway 4 for recreational travel and commuting. When completed, the overcrossing will provide access to the future Brentwood Transit Center and BART Station and help connect six counties across California as part of the larger Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail from the East Bay to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Haunted Beckley is inviting you to join in on their Ghost Tour and Investigation, set to take place Saturday evening, April 23, 2022 on the city’s historic Rail Trail. The perfect event for those equally passionate about the unique and paranormal, getting active, and...
ELIZABETHTON — Welcome the new season and get outside with a family- friendly community bike ride this weekend to celebrate the coming of warmer weather and the change of seasons. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Carter County Tourism and Main Street Elizabethton to host Ride...
On Saturday, April 30, 2022 the Anniston Outdoor Association has organized a bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail starting at the Piedmont Sports Complex. Join them at 9:00 am. This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Piedmont Sports Complex to the Pinhoti Trail crossing at the Chief Ladiga Campground. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path, so has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at the Piedmont Sports Complex parking lot located at 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. For more information and to register your participation contact Mike Martin by phone or text at 256-239-2123, or by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com.
The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
Fitgers 5K gets underway this Saturday, April 23 and this year its full capacity will be a regular start to the race, but traffic needs to be diverted. So here is what it will look like. According to a press release from the city and Duluth Police, the race will close some of Superior Street, London Road, and South Street between 4th Ave. E. and 23rd Ave. E. This year’s race will run out and the back to the east from the front of Fitger’s Brewery Complex, finishing in about the same place..
Official Pints for Paws – Drink beer to save animals. Tickets are now on sale to the eight annual Pints for Paws craft beer festival to benefit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society, per Berkeley Humane.
The Youngsville City Council has adopted the Master Plan for the next phase of the Youngsville Sports Complex. Mayor Ken Ritter provided details of the now approved expansion project on his Facebook page on Tuesday. The project, he says, will be on 46.5 acres located east of the current complex and Detente Road.
