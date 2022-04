At its March 15 meeting, Milton Planning and Zoning Commission formally approved a special-use permit for a bed and breakfast to operate on Tilney Street. The commission gave preliminary approval Feb. 15 to allow Richard Siess to run a three-bedroom bed and breakfast business at his property at 111 Tilney St, where he built a two-story house with an enclosed porch and a fenced front yard; he is also planning to live in the home. The March 15 vote was on a resolution formally spelling out the conditions of approval.

MILTON, DE ・ 28 DAYS AGO