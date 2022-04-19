Girls Varsity Soccer beat the Demons of LE

Dalyce Frith and Christina Cottingham each went 2-for-4 with two RBI to propel Westampton Tech to a 7-4 win over Riverside in Riverside. Riverside (1-6) led, 3-0 going into the fifth inning, before Westampton Tech (3-5) struck for five runs in that inning to take the lead for good. Natalie Pogorzelski singled and drove in two runs. Jillian Reed gave up three runs on seven hits over four innings, before giving way to Aliani Baez who surrendered just one run on four hits over three innings to close out the win.

RIVERSIDE, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO