Eagle town staff asked the Town Council to increase the 2022 budget by more than $800,000 in a meeting Tuesday evening. Here is a look into the proposed amendments. Of the $800,405 that would be added to the budget, more than half ($416,086) comes from “rollover” expenses from 2021 and $384,319 would be for newly proposed items, according to a report prepared by Eagle’s Finance Director Jill Kane.

EAGLE, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO