LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington received a grant for $13,500 to purchase up to 32 bikes to use for youth programs. City staff will use the bikes to provide group rides and classes for youth in summer camps and afterschool programs. Students will learn bike safety and maintenance skills while gaining experience and building comfort levels with riding.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 26 DAYS AGO