'We have a lot of healing to do': Baltimore Mayor Scott reacts to city's 100th homicide this year
WBAL Radio
3 days ago
Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday reacted to Baltimore's 100th homicide of 2022 that occurred Monday evening in northwest Baltimore. "When you see what people are dying over, in this city," Scott said. "When you see incidents of people being killed by...
The Baltimore Police Department fired a civilian employee who is now a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison confirmed the official's termination at an unrelated news conference Wednesday. City police identified the official as Dana Hayes, who served as the chief of fiscal services, which is the No. 3 position in BPD's fiscal division.
A repeat offender from Baltimore has been arrested for killing another Baltimore man who was said to have an "extraordinary life." Donzo Monk Jr., 26, was charged with the first-degree murder of Bryant Timmons, also 26, on Thursday, April 7, Baltimore Police said. Timmons died three days after being shot...
An alleged plot to rob several Baltimore check-cashing businesses involved kidnapping employees and torturing them for information, according to a federal indictment. A federal grand jury charged four men in a 12-count indictment that mentions two victims getting burned. The indictment focuses on what three workers at check-cashing companies in Baltimore allege happened to them between May and August 2021.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old woman was shot early Friday during an attempted robbery in Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers were called to a local hospital about 12:30 a.m. after the woman showed up with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder, Baltimore Police said.
The woman was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Police believe the woman was shot by a man who tried to rob her near Baltimore and Hilton streets before she drove herself to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Before they can even begin mourning, loved ones of Danielle Parnell are trying to process the horrific news. Parnell, 30, was found dead Tuesday along Interstate 95 in Cecil County, near the border with Harford County northeast of Baltimore — four days after her toddler daughter was killed in a Baltimore rowhouse fire that investigators determined was intentionally set.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police had their hands full on Easter Sunday with at least seven separate shootings unfolding throughout the city.
The shootings, which played out between 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. in various parts of the city, sent at least eight men to the hospital, according to Baltimore Police figures.
The first victim, a 36-year-old man, showed up at an area hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe he was shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road. in southwest Baltimore
About 3:43 a.m., officers called to the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue found a 37-year-old...
On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan released an action plan concerning the housing crisis, and right here in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott said the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are focusing on tackling this issue as well
It has been another violent weekend in Baltimore City, adding to an already violent year. In just this past Easter weekend alone, police said at least 10 people have been shot. Police have recorded at least 91 homicides in 2022, with more violence from the weekend bringing that number closer...
Two people have died in two separate shootings that took place in Baltimore only minutes apart, authorities said. Police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 1800 block of Ramsey Street around 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.
Marn-Ya Doleman is accused of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the chest earlier this month in southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers called to the 2100 block of Wilhelm Street about 4:15 p.m. April 10 found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning.
Doleman was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a plan Wednesday to help low-income young parents in the city. Scott joined local officials and strategic partners to announce the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund (BYFSF), the Scott administration’s Guaranteed Income pilot program. The program is set to provide 200 parents between the...
WASHINGTON — The family of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed on the streets of D.C. this week is calling for Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III to attend the boy's memorial service as a way to raise awareness about what's being done to combat crime in the district.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings that unfolded hours apart in Baltimore from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The first shooting was reported about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when a 26-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.
The victim, whose injury isn’t considered life-threatening, told police he was shot in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after someone tried to rob him.
About 1 a.m. Thursday, police were once again called to an area hospital in response to a 25-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said.
No additional details about that shooting were available Thursday morning.
There have been 102 homicides and 213 non-deadly shootings in Baltimore this year, according to figures provided by city police.
Those statistics are up from last year’s totals of 93 homicides and 168 shootings for the same period.
Anyone with information about these cases are asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told WJZ he welcomes a thorough review of hiring practices following a faulty background check that led to a man with prior gun charges, who was also a person of interest in a homicide, being hired for a top financial job in the department.
The mayor has already ordered a thorough investigation into how this employee slipped through the cracks.
Thursday, the commissioner provided few new details but said he is determined to get to the bottom of what has become an embarrassing scandal. “What I don’t want to do is compromise any investigations,...
Comments / 6