ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Grand Jury Indicts San Angelo Woman for Possession of Meth in the County Jail

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwvMf_0fDuBmNq00

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman was indicted in February by a Tom Green County grand jury for bringing a controlled substance into the Tom Green County Detention Facility.

On November 19, 2021, Heidi Hensley was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for possession of a controlled substance. Hensley was processed and then housed in the F-3 unit of the jail.

The next day, an officer received information that Hensley was in possession of narcotics. The officer spoke with an unnamed inmate in the housing unit who stated that Heidi Hensley had 2 grams of dope and was trying to sell it for commissary.

The officer woke up Hensley and send her to processing. Once there, the same officer informed Hensley to remove everything from her pockets. After Hensley did so, she had a balled-up fist and refused to give what was in her hand to the officer.

The officer forcibly removed the object from Hensley’s hand and discovered some papers and a green plastic baggie that contained a white crystal substance. This was tested using a methamphetamine testing kit and shows a positive result.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and confirmed the officer’s report.

Heidi Hensley is still currently and inmate at the Tom Green County Detention Facility and has a $7,500.00 bond.

Possessing a prohibited substance inside a correction facility is a third-degree felony and carries a possible prison sentence of 2 to 10 years and a fine of $10,000.00.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Faces Serious Prison Time After Indictment for Selling Methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.  The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd.  The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DWI & Drug Possession Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 36 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 36 arrests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday including the following: Steven Alvarado was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Manhunt Underway in San Angelo for Fugitive Gang Member

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following details Wednesday afternoon regarding the chase and search for a wanted felon Tuesday night. The press release states: On 4/5/22 around 8:15pm, Officers with the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit observed a green in color Chrysler passenger car being operated by a known wanted subject (Domingo Gomez 25 yoa.)  SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 700blk of West Ave D but Gomez evaded in the vehicle and ultimately crashed in the 600blk of Spencer Street. Gomez then continued to evade from officers…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Thugs Indicted for Armed Robbery at Notorious Motel

SAN ANGELO – Three San Angelo men have been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for robbing an individual staying at a San Angelo motel. On Janurary 26, 2022, a call for service was made to San Angelo Police for a room at the Super 8 Motel in San Angelo. A report was taken regarding an aggravated robbery where three subjects entered the room and demanded keys to a vehicle. During the robbery, the victim entered the room and had a gun pointed at him. A set of keys, the victim’s cell phone, and a drink were taken before the subjects left with the car. The next day on January 27, 2022,…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Involved in 2nd Major San Angelo Drug Bust

SAN ANGELO,  TX – One week after San Angelo Police reported a major drug bust, the DEA seized another two pounds of meth in the city on Wednesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Apr. 6, Detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2300 block of Chestnut St. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Martinez, 36, and he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. During the arrest and subsequent follow-up investigation, it was determined that Martinez was in possession of 1.93 pounds of Methamphetamine, 5.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Grand Jury#Prison#Methamphetamine
ABC Big 2 News

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man was arrested after police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The assault happened at the end of last year; on Monday, Marquis O’Neal Douglas was located and taken into custody. He has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury as well as Assault by Impeding Breath. According to an arrest […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
ValleyCentral

17-year-old arrested for making false report to police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Brownsville Police took into custody a 17-year-old female for a false report to police. According to authorities, Thaylin Patricia Salas was arrested by the police department’s auto theft unit. On Feb. 21 Salas reported her gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her residence. Investigators said she told them […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy