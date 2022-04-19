Grand Jury Indicts San Angelo Woman for Possession of Meth in the County Jail

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman was indicted in February by a Tom Green County grand jury for bringing a controlled substance into the Tom Green County Detention Facility.

On November 19, 2021, Heidi Hensley was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for possession of a controlled substance. Hensley was processed and then housed in the F-3 unit of the jail.

The next day, an officer received information that Hensley was in possession of narcotics. The officer spoke with an unnamed inmate in the housing unit who stated that Heidi Hensley had 2 grams of dope and was trying to sell it for commissary.

The officer woke up Hensley and send her to processing. Once there, the same officer informed Hensley to remove everything from her pockets. After Hensley did so, she had a balled-up fist and refused to give what was in her hand to the officer.

The officer forcibly removed the object from Hensley’s hand and discovered some papers and a green plastic baggie that contained a white crystal substance. This was tested using a methamphetamine testing kit and shows a positive result.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and confirmed the officer’s report.

Heidi Hensley is still currently and inmate at the Tom Green County Detention Facility and has a $7,500.00 bond.

Possessing a prohibited substance inside a correction facility is a third-degree felony and carries a possible prison sentence of 2 to 10 years and a fine of $10,000.00.