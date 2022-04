Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is blaming no one but himself after the Philadelphia 76ers handed them another blowout defeat on Monday. After losing Game 1 by 20 points, there were high hopes that the Raptors can make some adjustments to make life hard for Joel Embiid and win against the Sixers in Game 2. Unfortunately, despite a solid start, it was pretty much the same story for Toronto as Embiid and the Sixers dominated for the 112-97 victory.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO