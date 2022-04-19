Lawrence PRIDE will be a two-day celebration this year

Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71. Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review A native...

