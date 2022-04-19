ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence PRIDE will be a two-day celebration this year

By Fally Afani
iheartlocalmusic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article6:00 p.m. – Art Fair at Vibe. Downtown Lawrence Parade (time TBA) As always, this event is FREE and ALL AGES thanks to our sponsors: The City of Lawrence, River Rat Print and Skate, LADA Salon, Tom Harper – Real Estate Agent,...

iheartlocalmusic.com

Comments / 2

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Tower Grove Pride Will Be a Two-Day Festival in 2022

Tower Grove Pride is coming back and this year it’s bigger than ever. Located in Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive, 314-772-2679), St. Louis’ favorite Pride celebration is returning later this year and instead of trying to cram all of that gay fun into one day, this year Tower Grove Pride is expanding to cover a full weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
Lifestyle
Lawrence, KS
Society
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71

Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71. Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review A native...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy