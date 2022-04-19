It Seems More Ghost Activity was Caught on Video at the Jefferson Hotel

Talk about gross. It's everyone's nightmare. A creepy cockroach crawling into your ear as you sleep. Ewwww. Well, it happened to one Ohio man and he's not very happy about. Not only was he completely repulsed, but he also claims it caused him to suffer hearing loss. According to Newsweek, Todd VanSickle is now suing the the Sands Ocean Club Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina over the horrific event. Besides the hearing loss, VanSickle also claims he has suffered financially by paying for the medical bills causes the roach. The incident happened back in July of 2021 and VanSickle's case claims the Sands Ocean Club Resort was at fault since they took no action to get rid of the pests prior to his visit. There is no specific financial amount disclosed but VanSickle is suing for. However, the lawsuit claims he "suffered painful and permanent injuries; has incurred and will continue to incur medical expenses; has suffered and will continue to suffer pain and discomfort; has suffered and will continue to suffer loss of wages and earning capacity." So, I'm guessing that's a pretty hefty price.

