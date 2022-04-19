ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Cannabis Queen Shea Couleé Is Branching Out

By John deBary
Cover picture for the articleTiming is everything. I reached out to Shea Couleé to set up an interview to chat about, among other things, her new line of cannabis drinks. Little did I know that a few weeks later she would be announced as part of the all-winners cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars...

