Volunteers rock the city tree farm

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpMD3_0fDtwBF500

It’s National Volunteer Week, and at the City of Fort Worth we value volunteers and their commitment to fulfilling the city’s mission: Working together to build a strong community. To celebrate and show continued appreciation, City News is spotlighting volunteers and programs this week.

On the third Saturday of the month, January through June and September through November, volunteers gather for a workday at Rolling Hills Tree Farm, 2525 Joe B. Rushing Road. Armed with a desire to make Fort Worth cooler and greener, they show up rain or shine. They also rock!

Tree farm projects vary by season, but often include transplanting trees into containers, planting in the tree fields, weeding, staking trees and organizing the tree inventory. To recognize these budding foresters, tree farm volunteer coordinator Hannah Johnson asks volunteers to decorate a rock.

The floors of tree farm greenhouses are covered in rocks for good drainage and mud control. When volunteers finish their workday, Johnson asks them to choose a rock, paint it with their initials, company logo, school colors or other design and place it back on the floor. Little by little, one greenhouse is becoming very colorful.

“It’s a great way to celebrate and thank our volunteers not only during National Volunteer Week, but all year long,” Johnson said. “It allows them to leave their mark at the tree farm and, hopefully, find it the next time they come out to volunteer.”

Volunteer opportunities

In addition to third-Saturday workdays, volunteers can sign up for special events, such as a Mayfest tree giveaway booth, Arbor Day events and special planting projects.

To learn more about volunteering at the tree farm, call 817-392-7452 or email. Bring family, friends, co-workers and fellow tree enthusiasts. Rain or shine, there’s something to do for every physical activity level at the city tree farm.

Photo: Colorful rocks decorate the floor of a city tree farm greenhouse. Each painted rock celebrates tree farm volunteers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Arbor Day#National Volunteer Week#City News#Rolling Hills Tree Farm
