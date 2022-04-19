ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Woman Could Face Charges Following Grass Fire Near Gunbarrel

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire burned nearly 10 acres near homes in northeast Boulder’s Gunbarrel area early Tuesday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene at 2 p.m.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office say a woman, who lives in the area, now faces charges related to the fire. Authorities say between $5,000 and $10,000 worth of damage was caused.

Further details about how the fire started were not released.

It appeared some backyard fences were destroyed, but no structures were lost or damaged.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office ordered a few evacuations near Tally Ho Trail, south of the Twin Lakes area. Those have since been lifted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ybrq2_0fDtt0eY00

(credit: CBS)

“If you feel you are in danger, evacuate now, you do not need to wait to receive and evacuation order,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet .

Road closures are also lifted.

Boulder is in a Red Flag Warning area on Tuesday. First Alert Meteorologist Aston Altieri says the combination of more dry weather on Tuesday together with gusty southwest winds and near record afternoon temperatures will cause the fire danger to soar again.

BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Grass fire burns about 52 acres in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — No structures were lost and no injuries were reported in a grass fire that burned about 52 acres in Boulder County Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. The fire, which is being called the Table Mountain Fire, was first reported just before 3 p.m. in...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
