April 19, 2022

Coldwater Township Sunrise Rotary recently donated $10,000 to a drone project through Supporters of the Branch County Sheriff’s Office Fund held at Branch County Community Foundation. “We are pleased to present Sheriff John Pollack with a check for $10,000 for the Drone Project," said Shari Deevers, club president. "Our Rotarians understand the needs of our community and how much the Drone Project can help Branch County. The Coldwater Township Sunrise Rotary has many community members who give whenever...

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO