East Mennonite Road will be under construction.

PETOSKEY — The intersection of Division and East Lake streets will be closed for about three weeks as Petoskey begins its 2022 construction season. The East Lake Street construction project is tentatively set to begin next week, depending on weather conditions, though some staging is beginning this week. The project involves the installation of new water, sanitary and storm sewer utilities on Lake Street from Division Street to Kalamazoo Avenue. Side streets between East Mitchell and East Lake Street, including Ottawa, Summit, Clinton and Williams streets, will also be receiving upgrades.
