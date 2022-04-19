ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles On-Location Filming Set First-Quarter Record, FilmLA Says

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
On-location film and TV production in Greater Los Angeles is off to a “strong start” in 2022, with 9,832 days of on-location shooting setting an all-time first-quarter record according to the latest report from FilmLA , the city and county film permit office. That topped the previous first quarter mark set in 2016 but was down 8.8% from the record-setting 10,780 shoot days racked up in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Shoot days in the first three months of this year were up 40.2% compared with the first quarter of 2021, when the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus led to a voluntary filming hiatus that slowed production to just 7,011 shoot days for the quarter and were 9.7% higher than the five-year average of first quarters.

“The potential for another Covid-related cutback had us eyeing the first quarter with concern,” FilmLA president Paul Audley said. “But with strong protective protocols in place, the industry was in a good position to weather the post-holiday Omicron surge.”

Most of the first quarter’s gains, however, came in a FilmLA category that generates relatively few jobs: the “other category,” which includes still photography shoots, student films, music and industrial videos and documentaries. Those shoot days posted a whopping 115.1% gain from a year ago – 3,608 vs. 1,677. Factoring out that increase results in a first quarter that wasn’t much better than the first three months of 2021.

On-location TV shoot days were up 18.7% over the same three-month period last year, with reality shows logging a 71.7% quarterly increase and a 139% gain over the five-year average. (That average excludes the year 2020, when production was suspended in Los Angeles County between mid-March through mid-June due to Covid-19.)

TV reality projects that filmed locally include Basketball Wives, Celebrity IOU, Family or Fiancé and People Magazine Investigates . Unlike films and scripted TV shows, however, reality shows aren’t eligible for the California’s film incentives.

Episodic dramas were down 12.3% from the first quarter of 2021 but posted an 8.6% increase over the five-year average. TV dramas that filmed locally included American Horror Stories (FX), Little America (Apple TV+), Perry Mason (HBO), Promised Land (ABC/Hulu), S.W.A.T. (CBS), and The Flight Attendant (HBO Max).

FilmLA noted that the California Film & Television Tax Credit program, which is overseen by the California Film Commission, “is a significant driver of local TV drama activity. Episodic TV dramas participating in this program generated 499 shoot days for the quarter – representing 39% of all activity in the category.” (A shoot day is defined as one crew’s permission to film at one or more locations during all or part of any 24-hour period. The data doesn’t include projects shot on certified sound stages.)

TV comedy shoot days were up 8.4% compared to last year’s first quarter (259 to 239) but were down 45.5% compared to the five-year average. Comedies that shot locally included Hacks (HBO Max), Home Economics (ABC), Made for Love (HBO Max) and Rutherford Falls (Peacock), though not a single shooting day of comedies was incentivized by the tax credits.

TV pilot shoot days fell by 38.1% quarter-to-quarter (60 vs. 97) and were down 68.9% compared to the five-year average. FilmLA said that “Because LA remains a destination of choice for television producers, analysts believe the decrease is due to changes in the way straight-to-series television projects are permitted.”

Feature film shoot days, meanwhile, saw only a 3.3% increase quarter-to-quarter (594 vs. 575), and were down 25.2% over the five-year average. Locally filmed projects include Home Delivery, Love Me to Death, Rooming with Danger and Netflix’s Me Time .

Feature film projects that received the state’s tax incentives only accounted for 26 shoot days, or 4.4% of all film project activity.

Shoot days for television and internet commercials, which aren’t eligible for tax credits, finished up 16.8% over the first quarter of 2021 (1,160 vs. 993) but were down 17.4% versus the five-year average. Companies and services such as Apartments.com, AT&T and Beats shot ads locally during the quarter.

