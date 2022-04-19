ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sandra Ortiz To Depart As Kapital Entertainment Head Of BA After Five Years

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdTSr_0fDthzpQ00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Veteran TV executive Sandra Ortiz will be leaving Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment at the end of her contract in February 2023. Ortiz, who joined Kapital as head of business operations four and a half years ago, has been working remotely since returning to her home town, Albuquerque, NM, last year. She hopes to continue to consult for Kapital after she steps down from her full-time post next year as she scales back following more than 35 years in the media and entertainment business.

“I have always been happiest when challenged, and I am grateful to Aaron for allowing me to be part of Kapital. The challenges of the past five years have been amazing!,” Ortiz said. “There is never a good time to make way for the next person, but with Kapital having made the transition from an emerging studio to a successful studio with production happening domestically and internationally, now seems like the right time.”

Ortiz, a 25-year Fox veteran, had played an important role in Kapital’s success from the company’s inception, even before she joined as an executive at the start of 2018.  Former WMA agent Kaplan’s first series as a producer was Terra Nova at Fox and 20th TV. Ortiz, who was the BA executive on the futuristic drama, taught him details about the business aspects of the production process. She remained Kaplan’s close confidant after the end of Terra Nova and worked with him on other series in her role as Fox21’s head of BA, including the Kapital/Fox 21 Showtime drama series The Chi.

“As an executive producer on both Terra Nova and The Chi, i was always so grateful for Sandra’s honesty, kindness and transparency,” Kaplan said.

As he steered Kapital toward becoming a fully fledged independent studio, Kaplan brought in Ortiz to help him navigate the deal- and decision-making process.

“For the past five years, Sandra has been an incredible partner, helping to navigate the challenges of an ever changing business,” Kaplan said. “Her relationships with both the business and creative community is unmatched and we at Kapital will miss her greatly.”

Kaplan will use the upcoming months to find a replacement for Ortiz ahead of her departure.

At Kapital, Ortiz worked on the company’s slate, which includes A Million Little Things and Women of the Movement at ABC, The Neighborhood at CBS, American Auto at NBC, animated comedy Housebroken at Fox and Shining Vale at Starz.

Ortiz’s 25-year tenure at Fox included stints in domestic syndication, 20th Century Fox Television and more recently at Fox 21, and she worked on projects ranging from animation – The Simpsons , Bob’s Burgers and Futurama to award-winning dramas such as Feud, American Crime Story (both The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace ); The Americans , Homeland , Genius and Sons of Anarchy . Ortiz started her career in entertainment at KCET when it was part of the public television family, and later was hired by Disney as General Counsel to KCAL (prior to Disney’s acquisition of ABC).

A graduate of Stanford Law School and Stanford University, with a Masters from USC in journalism, Ortiz also spent two years (2001-2003) at USC on the faculty of both the USC Gould School of Law and the Annenberg School of Journalism, running a media policy center and teaching in both the law school (entertainment law) and in the graduate program of the journalism school (media policy).

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Comedy Writer Don D. Scott Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CBS Studios has signed an overall deal with Barbershop writer Don D. Scott. Under the two-year pact, Scott will develop new series for the studio across all platforms, including drawing on his unique background for inspiration. Scott grew up in a nightclub-owning family, and his father was also a professional bowler who broke the color barrier in the PBA. Most of Scott’s TV series career to date has been at CBS Studios. He was a staff writer on the studio’s CBS comedy Fam and worked on the second and third season of CBS...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Details Opioid Addiction, Says He Is “Ashamed” Of Texts Threatening Amber Heard; Testimony In $50M Defamation Trial Will Continue Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 1:23 PM: “I tend to be quite expressive in my writing,” a halting Johnny Depp said Tuesday on the stand of his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. After previous testimony during the day detailing his dysfunctional childhood and rise to international stardom, Depp shifted focus in the Virginia courtroom to the vile texts and other communications that have come out of attacks on his Rum Diary co-star. The actor also addressed his reported deep-seated issues with drugs and drinks, laying a lot of the blame on his abusive mother...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Tarses
Person
Gianni Versace
Person
James Goldston
Variety

Sammy Davis Jr. Series From Lee Daniels Ordered at Hulu, Elijah Kelley to Star

Click here to read the full article. Lee Daniels’ long-gestating Sammy Davis Jr. biographical series has been ordered at Hulu, with Elijah Kelley set to play the lead role. The untitled series has received an eight-episode order at the streamer. Based on the book “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr.,” the series is described as an exploration of Davis’ life through the lens of his racial identity and his complex relationship with the Black community. Davis rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950s and...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Timeless Vet Leads CBS Pilot, With Love Renewed and More

Click here to read the full article. Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett is trading the time machine for The Hug Machine. The actor will star in the aforementioned CBS comedy pilot as Dan, a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Bones vet Michaela Conlin has joined the project as Dan’s ex-wife Tara, a pediatric cardiologist who wishes her ex-husband could have grown up when they were still together. Ready for some more recent newsy...
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kapital Entertainment#Journalism School#Wma#Ba
TheWrap

7 New TV Shows to Watch This Week: From ‘Better Call Saul’ to ‘Russian Doll’

It’s another huge week for TV. This undoubtedly has to do with the deadline on Emmy nominations coming at the end of May, as the amount of heavily hyped prestige series (either return or brand new) is increasing to the point of critical mass. Just this week alone, we have the long-overdue return of “Better Call Saul,” “Russian Doll” and “The Flight Attendant,” plus a new show where huge stars get to play “The First Lady.” And documentaries documenting the life of polar bears, the career of Magic Johnson and how racist and weird Abercrombie & Fitch is. Truly, this is a golden age.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ted Prequel Series Casting Hints at End of The Orville's Run

Click here to read the full article. Helmsman Gordon Malloy of the U.S.S. Orville is about to make a thunder buddy for life. Scott Grimes has been cast in Peacock’s previously announced Ted prequel series, opposite series creator and Orville costar Seth MacFarlane, TVLine has learned. Additionally, Max Burkholder (Parenthood) has been cast as a 16-year-old John Bennett — the role originated by Mark Wahlberg in the 2012 film. Grimes will play John’s father Matty, “a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family, and doesn’t like anyone challenging him — particularly his liberal-minded niece Blaire (played...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kim Kardashian, Amy Poehler, Robin Thicke, ‘Shark Tank’ Sharks And More On Board For Deadline’s Contenders Television: Docs + Unscripted Event

Click here to read the full article. Fresh from the debut of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim Kardashian joins our spectacular roster of talent for Deadline’s Contenders Television: Docs + Unscripted virtual event this Saturday. Register here for this entertaining and informative showcase of the most buzzworthy nonfiction series and films competing for recognition this TV awards season. It all kicks off at 9 a.m. PT. Kardashian and executive producer Ben Winston talk about launching an entirely new unscripted series on a new platform after 20 seasons of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I think it was really a scary jump,” Kardashian...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Halo TV series producer reveals when season 2 will start filming

The second season of Paramount's Halo TV show should enter full production "before too long", according to executive producer Kiki Wolfkill. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Wolfkill – who oversees Halo's transmedia productions for 343 Industries – revealed that season 2 of the Paramount Plus sci-fi series was still early in development.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Popculture

A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Following Trip to Barbados With Rihanna

Rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested at LAX airport, according to TMZ. The outlet states that Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — flew on a private jet from Barbados where he'd been vacationing with Rihanna, who is pregnant with their first child together. Rocky landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. When he exited the plane police officers met him in the terminal and handcuffed him.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jesse L. Martin Departs ‘The Flash’ As Series Regular After 8 Seasons, Will Headline NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Chi’ Season 5 Premiere Date Set At Showtime; Jewel Coronel Upped to EP

Click here to read the full article. Showtime is heading back to the South Side this summer. The premium cabler said today that Season 5 of its Lena Waithe-created drama The Chi will premiere at 9 p.m. Friday, June 24. Series regulars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook are back along with returning guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and Iman Shumpert. Nia Jervier and Carolyn Michelle Smith will recur on the show this season, along with L’lerrét Jazelle and Antonyah Allen, and Jewel Coronel has...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Scene 2 Scene Podcast: Actor O-T Fagbenle Discusses Working On Apple+ Show ‘WeCrashed’ And The Art Of The Scam

Click here to read the full article. Writer, director, and actor O-T Fagbenle is a busy man! Emmy-nominated for his supporting role as Luke Bankole in The Handmaid’s Tale, Fagbenle most recently starred opposite Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Marvel’s Black Widow. He also stars as Barack Obama in Showtime’s anthology series The First Lady alongside Oscar winner Viola Davis. He also recently wrote, co-directed, exec produced and starred in six-part comedy series Maxxx. Along with The First Lady, Fagbenle appears in several episodes of the Apple + TV show WeCrashed (which is of course about the WeWork disaster involving...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

69K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy