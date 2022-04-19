Wellington Recreation Commission to hold monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 2

Geary County Commissioners will be in session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the County Office Building. Among the agenda items are a grant announcement by United Way, monthly Health Board meeting, a session with a citizen on a zoning request change at Highways 57 and 77, a discussion with County Attorney Krista Blaisdell on a Pennell Building project and office availability, and an executive session for legal matters regarding Geary Community Hospital.
The Historic Preservation Office of the state Department of Environmental Protection will hold a meeting next month about an application to build an ADA Interpretive Visitor Center for Margate's Lucy the Elephant. The meeting is scheduled to take place virtually at 10 a.m. April 13. Lucy closed in September for...
A Hartford bar known for changing its name frequently has changed its name from 'Russian Lady' to 'Ukrainian Lady.'. The Ukranian Lady posted to the bar's Facebook page saying, "We can’t wait to see you tonight. Come celebrate the name change. Party in the name of the people!" The...
