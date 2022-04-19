ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Wellington Police Notes: Monday, April 18, 2022

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 3 days ago

•2:18 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 200 block E. Lincoln Ave, Wellington. •8:16 a.m. Officers investigated...

www.sumnernewscow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
Wellington, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#N Woodlawn Ave#N C St
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
Wichita Eagle

A Wichita taco and burrito restaurant has suddenly closed after a year in business

A Wichita taco restaurant that had a big social media presence has closed after a little more than a year in business. Kiko’s, which has operated in Wichita since February of 2021, has vacated the building at 2800 E. Central, the landlord confirmed. The owner has sold the lease and equipment to a new operator, who will soon open a different restaurant concept in the space.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Note Rise In Attacks On Officers

Oklahoma City Police released new body cam video after one of their officers was attacked. Investigators say this is just one of several incidents they've seen in recent months. In the video, you can see Officer Page get out of his patrol car and try talking to 32-year-old Christopher McPheeters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, April 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Burke, Ebony Renee; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Burris, Tiaundra...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into river

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash into the Arkansas River and have identified the victim as 58-year-old Christopher Cotter of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean in...
WICHITA, KS
KATU.com

Camas police to wear body cameras starting in April

CAMAS, Wash. — Camas police will start wearing body cameras full time in April. City officials say they worked closely with officers and the union to develop a body-cam policy. They call the shift from part-time to full-time body cam use "the right step." "It was a state mandate...
CAMAS, WA
JC Post

Deputies find 60-year-old with drugs at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. Shortly before 2p.m. Friday, deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a subject wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The search led them to a residence in the 2100 block of North Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy