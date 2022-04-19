ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firstlight appoints Joy Baer to board

By Light Reading
Light Reading
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO – Joy Baer, a founder, entrepreneur and growth leader at the intersection of technology, media and advertising, has joined the board of directors of Firstlight Media. Baer, who has helped to drive digital transformations within Fortune 500...

pymnts.com

AWS Commits $30M for Underrepresented Early-Stage Founders

Early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders can apply for more than $30 million set aside by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its new AWS Impact Accelerator. The first program, t. he AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders, is now open for applications. Each qualifying...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Imax Promotes Natasha Fernandes to CFO

Imax is promoting deputy financial officer Natasha Fernandes to chief financial officer effective May 1, the company said Tuesday. Fernandes, a 15-year veteran of the premium format film company, will report directly to CEO Rich Gelfond. She succeeds Joseph Sparacio, who served as the company’s CFO from 2007 to 2016 and rejoined Imax last year in the same role on an interim basis.
BUSINESS
WWD

Pablo Isla Becomes Chairman of IE University’s International Advisory Board

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Having left Inditex Group last month, Pablo Isla is moving on and will become chairman of IE University’s International Advisory Board. IE is a private university with campuses in Madrid, and across Spain, and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, doctorate and executive education programs in business, global and public affairs, technology, architecture and design, and law.More from WWDInside the Revolve Festival at CoachellaGetting Ready at Revolve Coachella with Peyton ListMen's Fall 2022 Fashion Trend: Remixed Knitwear Isla — who as chief executive officer and executive chairman helped to steer Zara’s parent Inditex through a phase...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Funding Circle Founder Raises $30M to Disrupt Payments Giants

Funding Circle co-founder Samir Desai secured $30 million from investors to back his new payments startup in a push to disrupt legacy players like Visa and Mastercard, Sky News reported on Wednesday (April 20), citing unnamed sources. Desai, who stepped down as Funding Circle CEO last year, was reportedly backed...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

EXCLUSIVE: Former McDonald’s CEO to fight woke corporate politics

Ed Rensi, the former CEO of McDonald's US, has become the new face against "woke" corporate politics. FOX Business has learned that Rensi, 78, is partnering with a team of advocacy groups to launch The Boardroom Initiative, a coalition with a mission to push back against U.S. corporations whose boardrooms are becoming too political.
BUSINESS
PublicSource

Welcome to PublicSource CEO Eric D. Zack

Eric D. Zack, an experienced nonprofit executive who has supported some of the nation’s most respected news outlets, will join PublicSource in the newly formed position of chief executive officer. In this role, Zack will be responsible for the organization’s strategic growth and financial sustainability.  Zack most recently served as the director of university relations […] The post Welcome to PublicSource CEO Eric D. Zack appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ZDNet

Kraft Heinz enlists Microsoft for cloud migration and digital twin development

Food manufacturing giant Kraft Heinz has announced it is looking to improve supply chain visibility and day-to-day operations through the adoption of cloud, AI, and digital twins under a new digital transformation partnership it has signed with Microsoft. Under a multi-year deal, Kraft Heinz will migrate the majority of its...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Wood Chief Executive Retiring

John Wood Group plc has announced that its chief executive, Robin Watson, has advised the board of his intention to retire. The process to appoint Watson’s successor has already begun and Watson will remain in his role until a successful candidate is in place, Wood outlined. Under Watson’s leadership, Wood has transformed into a leader in consulting and engineering across the global energy market, a statement posted on Wood’s website notes.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Zubale Raises $40M to Expand Latam eCommerce Offering

Zubale, a software and gig collaborators marketplace that aims to fulfill eCommerce orders in Latin America, has raised $40 million in a Series A round that the company wants to use to tap into the region’s burgeoning digital commerce sector. “Retailers are experiencing great pressure from consumers to improve...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Chipotle's $50M Venture Fund Aims to Boost Early-Stage Food Tech Startups

Mexican fast food chain Chipotle has launched a new $50 million venture fund aimed at early-stage restaurant technology startups. The Cultivate Next fund will focus on startups that “will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer, said in a statement Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to give your SMB free one-on-one tech advice

Microsoft is launching a one-on-one consulting service it says will help UK small businesses meet their technology needs. The business consultation service will be run by Microsoft product specialists at the Microsoft Experience Center in London. The announcement comes hot on the heels of a recent price hike to Office...
