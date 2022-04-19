ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spruce Pine, NC

Christopher Henley Jr.

mitchellnews.com
 3 days ago

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Christopher Nolan Henley Jr.,...

www.mitchellnews.com

Related
WCNC

3 Charlotte Walmarts among stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Agriculture inspectors fined 42 stores, including five in Mecklenburg County, in the first quarter of 2022 for excessive overcharging at the cash register. State records show the number of stores fined for the problem has nearly doubled in just the last six...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJHL

Boone PD: Man wanted in Johnson Co. may be in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police in western North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive from Tennessee. Jeremy Arlee Scism, 33, has an outstanding warrant out of Johnson County, Tennessee, according to the Boone, North Carolina Police Department. Police did not reveal what charge or charges Scism is facing. […]
BOONE, NC
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Jordan Lee Henley

Jordan Lee Henley passed away on March 20, 2022, at the age of 16. He was born on July 30, 2005, in Mountain Home, AR to Rebecca and Trevior Henley. Jordan was a student at Norfork High School. He was of the Christian faith, was baptized 2 years ago, and enjoyed attending his church regularly in Mountain Home. He loved working on his Mustang, playing videos games, and spending time with his friends. He also enjoyed camping and fishing in the lakes and rivers. Jordan was a loving son, brother, grandson, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who cherished him.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolina Grant a Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Will North Carolina Drivers See Additional Assistance at the Pumps. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continues to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approve a monthly stimulus check, some states are about to send a fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
WBTW News13

2 adults, 2 children die in North Carolina house fire

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were killed Monday afternoon in a house fire in Cooleemee, North Carolina. Two adults and two children died in the fire, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman said Monday night during a news conference. The adult victims were a man and a woman, and the children are estimated to […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man poured gas on church steps, police say

BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Boone, North Carolina, man accused of pouring gasoline on church steps over the Easter holiday weekend has been arrested, police said. Officers responded to calls regarding gasoline being dumped on steps and the rear entrance of St. Elizabeth’s Church on Pilgrims Way in Boone about 8 a.m. Saturday. […]
BOONE, NC

