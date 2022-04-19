Christopher Henley Jr.

Jordan Lee Henley passed away on March 20, 2022, at the age of 16. He was born on July 30, 2005, in Mountain Home, AR to Rebecca and Trevior Henley. Jordan was a student at Norfork High School. He was of the Christian faith, was baptized 2 years ago, and enjoyed attending his church regularly in Mountain Home. He loved working on his Mustang, playing videos games, and spending time with his friends. He also enjoyed camping and fishing in the lakes and rivers. Jordan was a loving son, brother, grandson, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who cherished him.

