Newland, NC

Charles "Danny" Burleson

mitchellnews.com
 3 days ago

NEWLAND, N.C. — Charles "Danny" Burleson, age 69,...

www.mitchellnews.com

Post Register

Moulton, Charles

Charles Alfred Moulton, 73, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on March 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Charles lived a life of devoted service to his family, church, and country. Charles grew up on a ranch near Jackson Hole, Wyoming in what is now Grand Teton National Park. He served in the United States Air Force for twenty-four years including in the Vietnam War and the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Force Achievement Medal along with many other awards and commendations. Charles had a life-long love of Scouting, and he supported dozens of young people, including many of his children and grandchildren, in their Scouting journey. He received the Silver Beaver Award and the District Award of Merit among many other honors for his service. Charles was also an avid geocacher. He found over 8,600 caches and hid another 210 across the country. Charles is survived by Carolyn Moulton, his eternal companion of 53 years, as well as his five children, Douglas A. Moulton (Lucy), Julie Bendixsen (Byron), Heidi VanWalraven (Brandon), Annette Dopp (David), and Lisa Kent (Brandon) as well as twenty-five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Shirley Jean Moulton Burzynski, sister Sheila Jean Boyd, brother Robert "Bob" Moulton, brother James "Jim" Moulton, and sister Debra "Debbie" Ebat. He has reunited with his father Reed Lowell Moulton, sister Mary Ann Moulton, brother Reed Lowell Moulton Junior, and grandsons Andrew and Brayden Kent. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 25th from 5:30-7:00 P.M. at Newdale Church (350 Church Street, Newdale, Idaho). The funeral service will also be held at Newdale Church on Saturday, March 26th at 11:00 A.M. Those with Scouting shirts are encouraged to wear them to the service. Charles will be laid to rest in Victor Cemetery in Teton County, Idaho. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Charles' family encourages well-wishers to donate to the Grand Teton Council or to share your memories of Charles' work with Scouting. Charles 10/9/1948 - 3/21/2022Alfred Moulton.
NEWDALE, ID
WJHL

Boone PD: Man wanted in Johnson Co. may be in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police in western North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive from Tennessee. Jeremy Arlee Scism, 33, has an outstanding warrant out of Johnson County, Tennessee, according to the Boone, North Carolina Police Department. Police did not reveal what charge or charges Scism is facing. […]
BOONE, NC
City
Newland, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

AdventHealth seeks to build 67-patient room hospital in North Carolina

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is planning to build a hospital with 67 patient rooms in Asheville, N.C. The health system will submit an application to build the hospital, AdventHealth Hendersonville said in an April 20 Facebook post. AdventHealth said on its website that it will apply on June 15. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Veterans train service dogs as therapy in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - In Western North Carolina, dogs will be ready to serve someone in need, all thanks to a few men and women who have served. Military veterans train the dogs. And during the process, they learn coping mechanisms too. Nicholas Baird is a Marine Vetera. "It...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
#Buck Hill#Little Buck Hill Road
High Point Enterprise

Davidson outlaw turned increasingly violent

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second story in a three-part High Point Confidential series. The first installment of "Public Enemy No. 1" was published in Saturday's High Point Enterprise, or you can find it online at www.hpenews.com. You'd think five to seven years in the state...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

BERRY delicious! List of strawberry farms in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Text the word BERRY to 336-379-5775 to keep this list of farms handy. It's strawberry season! Strawberry farms across the Triad are preparing to sell their harvest or have already started. Some farms have returned to pick-your-own berries, while others will continue doing pre-picked buckets as they've done the past two years.
GREENSBORO, NC
Watauga Democrat

AppalCart driver remembered with message on buses

BOONE – A statement of remembrance flashed on AppalCarts' headways every few minutes and black ribbons were placed on buses to honor former AppalCart driver Jonathan Gordon. Gordon passed away at 35 years old on Friday, April 8, at Watauga Medical Center. Gordon, who worked at AppalCart several...
BOONE, NC

