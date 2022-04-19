ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Impact Of Words On Your Success

By Get Up!
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuL9X_0fDtcagc00

Today’s “Wake Up & Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley revolves around the impact of words on your success.

Jolley : This week, I’ve been sharing strategies to help you win in the challenging times. I recently shared a chant of affirmation that my team does every morning to get us up and focus. So many people responded to the message. I want to share a little more about the impact your words can have on your success. God created the world by words. He said, Let there be light and there was light. He said, Let this object happen. And it did. And that’s an object lesson about the impact words can have on creation. So I want you to create a speak and new way into your life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

I share with you how every morning my team starts with affirmation. We talk about how our success is gonna happen that day. We say I am healthy, I am wealthy, I am happy, I am whole I feel terrific. I am blessed and highly favored. This is the day that the Lord has made Let us rejoice and be glad in it and may our favor, our favor come from you Lord, as we go through this day to day today make the decision to speak your way to a great day. This is for you to know that your world is created by your words.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
rollingout.com

Ebony Payne-English uses creativity to raise awareness and uplift Black women

Art imitates life and can be powerful when the artists take their lived experience and couple it with their creativity to raise awareness and uplift others. Multitalented poet, HIV activist and survivor Ebony Payne-English recently sat down with rolling out to share her journey, how she’s using her platform to advocate and continue the fight to end the HIV epidemic and discuss her award-winning short film that tells the story of Medusa through a different lens.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Willie Jolley
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

American Idol Watch: Jay Copeland of Salisbury, MD Makes The Top 24

Copeland delivered a nearly flawless performance. But that’s also his Achilles heel, according to Perry. “You’re almost a perfect singer, but sometimes perfection doesn’t win over feeling,” she explained. “You look like a star. Just keep it a little bit dirtier, a little bit more soulful in the future.” The “Dark Horse” singer also told […]
SALISBURY, MD
Fast Company

4 ways to up your recruitment game amid the Great Resignation

We all know it is insanely difficult to fill job positions right now. Roles that used to bring in hundreds of applications within a day of being posted, are now barely getting attention from candidates. Because of this, many of us in human resources roles, have never had to proactively source candidates. Today is different. It’s an absolute necessity for human resources leaders to strategically position their companies to attract talent, while proactively recruiting candidates.
JOBS
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy