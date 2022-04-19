ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont State University faculty honored by American Society of Civil Engineers

fairmontstate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairmont State University Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering Technology, Tabitha Lafferre, was recently recognized by the American Society of Civil Engineers for her work as a committee co-chair for the 2020 West Virginia Infrastructure Report Card. At the ASCE’s Annual Legislative Fly-in on Capitol Hill, the organization presented the...

www.fairmontstate.edu

connect-bridgeport.com

Fairmont State Announces Spring Commencement Plans

Fairmont State will honor spring graduates during the University’s 153rd Commencement taking place Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1 in the Feaster Center. The University will hold five separate ceremonies to honor graduates from each college, in addition to a special student athlete ceremony and Fairmont State Alumni Golden Jubilee Celebration for the Class of 1972. Spring Commencement ceremonies will be open to all guests and tickets will not be issued for entry.
FAIRMONT, WV
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
Fairmont, WV
Education
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
Fairmont, WV
Government
Fairmont, WV
Society
Essence

Here Are The 10 Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities For 2022

HBCUs are an invaluable aspect of Black culture and education, but according to a new report, they’re not all equal. HBCUs are an invaluable aspect of Black culture and education, but according to a new report, they’re not all equal. College Consensus, a unique college rating website that...
COLLEGES
Fox News

Professor wins lawsuit against university over pronouns: Student's demand went against my Christian beliefs

An Ohio professor won $400,000 after suing a university over the academic institutions’ demand that the professor use a student’s preferred pronouns. "The student approached me after class and said that he wanted to be referred to as a female, and I tried to find an accommodation with the student. I was willing to use his proper name, female proper name, and initially the administration was willing to go along with that, but then the administration changed course and demanded that I defer to the ideology, that I refer to the student as a female and I simply could not do that," Shawnee State University professor Nick Meriwether told "America Reports."
OHIO STATE
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State. “We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current...
EDUCATION
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
Futurity

Girls raised by Jewish parents are more likely to graduate from college

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate from college than those with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents’ socioeconomic status, research finds. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a new study. But the...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
Slate

I’m a Longtime Professor. The Real Campus “Free Speech Crisis” Is Not What You Think.

I’m a college professor, which is one of those jobs that people outside the profession love to ask you about. For the better part of a decade, most of those conversations have been about one thing: free speech. Are universities, once sites of pure, open intellectual discourse, no longer so pure? What is the future of this endeavor I’ve dedicated my life to, if my peers and I are afraid to speak our minds?
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

Gap Year Jobs That Prepare Students for Law School

Spring is a time of transition, with a new crop of college graduates about to enter the workforce while others finish programs and fellowships. Whether you are about to take a gap year before attending law school or are already in the workforce, it’s worth thinking about how best to position yourself to apply to law school.
EDUCATION

