1 Arizona Eatery Among 'The Absolute Best Soul Food Restaurants In US'

Photo: Getty Images

Soul food is an iconic American cuisine. The Encyclopedia Britannica states that soul food arose out of innovation and necessity, and "celebrates the ingenuity and skill of cooks who were able to form a distinctive cuisine despite limited means."

Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best soul food restaurants in the US. The website states, "Although soul food restaurants can be found in every corner of the country, some are a cut above the rest."

One Arizona eatery landed among the best soul food restaurants in the country.

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles also made the list. The restaurant has locations in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas and has some "downright delicious" chicken and waffles. The website states:

"If chicken and waffles aren't for you, there's also Lil Sis' Egg White Omelet with melt-in-your-mouth mushrooms and spinach topped with tomatoes and scallions. As owner Larry "Lo-Lo" White told Arizona PBS, the primary objective at Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles is to infuse the fried chicken with as much love as possible and help everyone feel wanted and comfortable the second that they walk through the door."

Click here to check out the gull list of America's absolute best soul food restaurants.