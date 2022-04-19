ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Krus and Tinguely Honored with Belbas-Larson Awards

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidates for the awards are nominated by students and colleagues and selected by a faculty committee based on a variety of metrics such as demanding rigorous standards of performance, inspiring students to greater achievement and ensuring course content represents the highest standards in the field. Tony Krus, Ph.D., RPA,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthropology#Belbas Larson Awards#Rpa#Usd
