Vermillion, SD

USD Knudson School of Law Ranked in the Top Third of Law Schools for Trial Advocacy in the Nation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD Knudson School of Law also continued to rise on the U.S. News & World Report “Best Law Schools” list, finishing at No. 133 for 2023, which is one spot higher than last year and eight spots higher than 2021. The law school was also notably ranked on graduate...

