Living organ donors can help save lives

WNYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is "National Donate Life Month," which is a time set aside each year to help raise awareness about the...

Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Model who lost both legs from Covid complications ‘happy to be home’ after over two months in hospital

An aspiring model from Florida who had her legs amputated after being infected with Covid-19 has returned home from hospital in time for her 21st birthday.Claire Bridges, from St Petersberg, Florida, was admitted to hospital in Tampa on 16 January this year with severe leg pain and coronavirus, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family.Though fully vaccinated, she was born with a serious heart condition, leading to grave Covid complications that stopped her heart and eventually forced doctors to amputate both her legs.But now her father Wayne Bridges has told Newsweek that she had been able to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Baby, who was born prematurely with a rare condition and has been on a respirator most of her life, was sent home following a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment

The toddler who has been at the center of a years-long legal battle to keep her alive, has been discharged from the hospital where she has spent her entire life. The baby was born prematurely with lung and heart issues that required her to be connected to machines to survive. Doctors determined their continued intervention would cause unnecessary suffering and sought to end care. The baby’s mother has fought a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment. And now, her daughter has improved enough that she was released from the hospital and will now be cared for at home.
HEALTH
Vice

‘Death Comes as a Relief’: Talking to a Professional Who Helps People Die

This article originally appeared on VICE France. Helping others die is taboo even in the year 2022. Only a few European countries, including Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and, most famously, Switzerland, currently legally permit self-determined death with the assistance of medical specialists. The practice is firmly illegal in the UK,...
WORLD
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Single father, who suffers from an uncommon genetic condition, received a life-saving transplant after a complete stranger reached out to him and changed his life forever

The 46-year-old father of two, who suffers from an uncommon genetic condition, received a life-saving transplant after a complete stranger reached out to him and changed his life forever. The dad knew that the life-saving transplant would give him a second chance at life. When an exhaustive search of friends and family members found no compatible matches, the father found hope in the unlikeliest of places, a complete stranger who worked at a hospital and who was inspired by his story.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother who developed Covid symptoms when her premature son was in intensive care recalls her heartache at being forced to spend two weeks away as he 'struggled to breathe'

A heartbroken mother has recalled how she was forced to spend two weeks apart from her premature son after she developed Covid while he was in intensive care. Rosie Brown, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent, gave birth to son Fletcher Dean at 24 weeks in December 2019. The tiny premature baby weighed...
RELATIONSHIPS
WebMD

Tragic Teen Overdoses Revive Talks on Narcan in Schools

March 24, 2022 -- Raagini Jawa, MD, was a high schooler in a small New England town when she experienced firsthand the shock and grief of a deadly drug overdose. Jawa lost a close friend -- a classmate who had been to her house for countless dinners and sleepovers. That...
MARYLAND STATE
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE

