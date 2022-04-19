ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

UMN School of Public Health recognized for sustainability in healthcare management curriculum

By Tess Fitzhenry
Minnesota Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health received an award on March 27 for its work teaching students about the connection between healthcare and climate change. The 2022 Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice recognizes academic programs that teach students how to incorporate sustainable...

mndaily.com

