ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jennifer Egan creates fictional worlds that explore time and space

By Sarah Horner
Minnesota Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs adolescents, we learn the rules of writing. Then, as adults, we learn that sometimes the best books result from breaking them. Jennifer Egan is a perfect example of what happens when writers experiment with language, plot and setting. Her genre-bending, time-defying books have received critical acclaim and worked their way...

mndaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Odyssey

5 Books to Read This Spring

Thanks to my Kindle, I've gotten back into the realm of reading, and it's been great so far. I've always been a reader, and although you may rather spend your time basking in the spring sun, here are five books to curl up with just before bed. *in no particular...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Transcendence and Transformation with Poetry

Poetry is the voice of the soul and offers insight into the human psyche and human behavior. Poetry therapy can be a powerful tool for psychotherapists. Poetry for healing has deep roots in American history dating back to Walt Whitman reading poems to wounded soldiers. April is National Poetry Month...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Egan
Person
Zadie Smith
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

WOAW Gallery Presents "REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION"

A group show exploring the intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth. Following British artist Felix Treadwell’s solo exhibition entitled “Gentle Creatures,” WOAW Gallery now presents “REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION,” a group exhibition curated by REFLECTIONS founder Matt Black and gallery founder Kevin Poon. Inspired by abstract painters Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko, and Adolph Gottlieb’s manifesto found in the New York Times in 1943 — “It is our function as artists to make the spectator see the world our way – not his way,” the latest exhibition looks to explore the “intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth.”
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiction Writing#Coffman Union Theater#English
Bakersfield Californian

Peace of Mind: Create your world

Yes, it’s possible to create your world and make it exactly the way you want it to be. In fact, the world you want to live in is here. Now. Today. Would you like to live in a world where honest competition is seen as a way to expand and enhance your abilities rather than as something threatening? Well, that world is here now.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Rare tiny Brontë book could set $1.25m sale record

A tiny book created by Charlotte Brontë worth $1.25m (£957,393) is among the items for sale at what is being billed the "world's finest antiquarian book fair". Also on offer are a guide to tennis published in 1555, handwritten notes from the world's first atom bomb test and Amy Winehouse's library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

New Yorker writer: Musk's Twitter purchase has 'origins' in dystopian fiction

New Yorker writer Jill Lepore added herself to the list of media critics who oppose Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying Twitter. On Monday, Lepore appeared as a guest on NPR’s "Consider This" podcast where the topic followed Musk’s recent offer to purchase the Twitter company for $43 billion. She previously described this behavior as a form of "Muskism" which she described as a similar form of colonialism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Parade

Author Don Winslow Reveals Why We're Obsessed With the Mafia and What's To Love About His New England Mafia Book City on Fire

The first in a new mob-war trilogy by Don Winslow, City on Fire follows two New England criminal empires (one Irish, the other Italian). “They identify with each other’s struggles against the old established WASPs, and together they control organized crime in New England,” he says. “That is, until things fall apart.” Winslow, who has been writing the series for 20 years, tells Parade about his series’ connection to Greek tragedy, dissects why we’re obsessed with the mafia and reveals what he’s reading this spring.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Benzinga

Book List: What Are The Best Books About Psychedelics?

This article was originally published on Goldleaf and appears here with permission. Choosing the best books on any topic is a subjective exercise. However, we’re confident that the ten books on psychedelics selected for this blog post are high quality, novel in their approaches, and excellent choices for anyone interested in books about psychedelics.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AOL Corp

How accurate is 'The Northman' to Viking history? Well, it’s a Robert Eggers film.

A brutal hockey-like sport played to the death. Berzerkers dancing and screaming 'til dawn pre-raid. Shallow, stealthy longboats. Though the narrative may be the stuff of legend, the Viking Age detail in The Northman is rooted in history, and writer-director Robert Eggers took pains to get it as close to the real deal as possible.
MOVIES
Distractify

Apple TV's Upcoming Surreal Women-Led Anthology Series 'Roar' Is Based on a Book of Short Stories

As always, can we get a round of applause for women? Despite all of the steps taken toward (eventually) achieving gender equality over the course of the last century, we ladies know that being a woman in modern society comes with a laundry list of hardships. No matter how privileged, how conventionally attractive, or how inherently smart a woman may be, nothing will excuse her from the adversities of our historically misogynistic society. Too cynical?
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Julia Holter, Harper Simon, & Meditations On Crime – “Heloise” (Feat. Geologist)

Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.
MUSIC
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy