Climate Costs, Part 1

A new public opinion poll released this week puts into perspective the impact extreme weather has had on people throughout the nation over the last two years. A new poll conducted by Gallup shows that one in three adults in the U.S. reported being personally affected by an extreme weather event over the last two years. The poll, which was conducted over an 18-day period last month, surveyed Americans over the age of 18 on whether or not they were personally affected by an extreme weather event, and, if so, what type.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO