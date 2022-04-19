ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Climate Costs, Part 1

kalw.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we’re bringing you an excerpt from a one-hour special that...

www.kalw.org

natureworldnews.com

The Ocean is Slowly Adapting to Climate Change, But at What Cost?

Observing twenty generations of whales or sharks as they adjust to climate change, tracking their evolution and biology as temperatures and carbon dioxide levels rise. This could reveal a lot about how resilient life in the oceans is to climate change. However, it would take hundreds of years, which is inconvenient for scientists and politicians attempting to comprehend our rapidly warming planet.
ENVIRONMENT
KHOU

Ike Dike plans continue after climate change predicts rising sea levels in Gulf

Costal cities across the country are being warned of rising sea levels are projected to rise an additional foot by 2050 due to climate change. In response, the Ike Dike plan is now part of the Army Corps of Engineers $29 billion plan that calls for massive gates designed to block storm surges and hurricanes from reaching up the Houston Ship Channel.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest...
scitechdaily.com

Dwindling Water Levels of Lake Powell Seen From Space – Second-Largest Man-Made Reservoir in the US

After decades of drought, water levels in Lake Powell, the second-largest human-made reservoir in the United States, have shrunk to their lowest level since it was created more than 50 years ago, threatening millions of people who rely on its water supply. Satellite images allow us to take a closer look at the dwindling water levels of the lake amidst the climate crisis.
UTAH STATE
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

New Mexico wildfires race across thousands of acres, destroying 150 buildings

Wildfires are blazing across parts of New Mexico, leading to evacuations and the destruction of around 150 buildings.The McBride Fire has grown to 4,132 acres, according to an update on Wednesday from the Lincoln National Forest in Alamogordo, around 100 miles north of the US-Mexico border.The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Tuesday also shared satellite imagery of a fire signature near the community of Ruidoso and tweeted: “Take this fire seriously. This is a very dangerous situation.”In central New Mexico, authorities confirmed that at least one home and numerous barns, sheds and other outbuildings were damaged or destroyed...
POLITICS
The Independent

NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on city streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments.Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday, but provided few details. It comes a month after he announced a push to remove homeless people from the city's sprawling subway system in response to assaults and other aggressive behavior.“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” he...
HOMELESS
geekspin

Top 10 best and worst cities to get stoned

With the House of Representatives recently passing a new bill that would decriminalize marijuana use on a federal level, the lawn care services marketplace LawnStarter has unveiled the 2022 ranking of the best and worst cities to get stoned in the U.S. LawnStarter ranked 97 of the most populated U.S....
POLITICS
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Groundbreaking poll pinpoints the number of Americans who have experienced extreme weather

A new public opinion poll released this week puts into perspective the impact extreme weather has had on people throughout the nation over the last two years. A new poll conducted by Gallup shows that one in three adults in the U.S. reported being personally affected by an extreme weather event over the last two years. The poll, which was conducted over an 18-day period last month, surveyed Americans over the age of 18 on whether or not they were personally affected by an extreme weather event, and, if so, what type.
ENVIRONMENT
Cadrene Heslop

Expanding Drought In The West

A different issue is arising in parts of America. Western states are experiencing drought. Farmers of irrigation districts are getting warnings to expect less water this year. But demands for the commodity are growing. (source)
TEXAS STATE

