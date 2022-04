Blanck Mass’ Benjamin John Power has joined Editors as a full-time member after assisting them on their most recent full-length, 2018’s Violence. “Having worked with the band for coming up to five years now, joining Editors seemed more like a natural progression than a decision that had to be made,” Power said in a statement. “We know that we work well together, are on a similar page creatively, and are all very close friends. Being part of a ‘creative conglomerate’ is something that I haven’t experienced for a while now so to be part of something that works in that way again is both liberating and exciting in equal measures.”

