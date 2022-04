(The Center Square) – Some business groups are cheering the end of Virginia’s COVID-19 workplace regulations, which many had said caused confusion over the past year. The Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board voted 6-0 to end the regulations and establish new guidelines that are much more lenient. It ends certain employee masking and social distancing guidelines that employers were unsure how to follow. Although the guidelines under the old rules implied that masking and social distancing requirements were not obligatory, some businesses believed the plain language of the regulations maintained such rules for some employees.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO