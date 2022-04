OXFORD – Halfway through the SEC season, Ole Miss is not where it wants or needs to be. For the first time all season, the Rebels (21-14, 5-10 SEC) are on the outside looking into the D1Baseball rankings. A few weeks ago, Ole Miss was the No. 1 team in college baseball. But a rough stretch in conference play — with consecutive weekend series losses — has the Rebels searching for consistency.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO