ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lawyer: Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show

By ANDREW DALTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4HBT_0fDtKR7L00
1 of 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kris Jenner falsely accused Blac Chyna of physically abusing Jenner’s son Rob Kardashian in a broader effort to force the couple’s reality show “Rob & Chyna” to be canceled, Chyna’s lawyer said Tuesday during opening statements in a Los Angeles trial.

Chyna, a model and former reality star whose legal name is Angela White, is suing the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for lost earnings from the end of the 2016 spinoff after one season, and the loss of celebrity earning power that resulted from it.

“Kris Jenner set out to have ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled,” Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani told the jury, as Jenner and the other Kardashian women sat in the front row of the gallery. “And she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that.”

The defendants’ attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, began his opening statement by introducing his clients and having them stand, saying that Kris Jenner “manages the vast empire that this family has built from scratch” and calling Kim Kardashian “one of the world’s most famous people.”

Chyna, he said, badly wanted what they have.

“The evidence is going to show you that Miss White would say or do anything to be part of this family,” Rhodes said.

He said the couple’s reality show was canceled by the E! Network not because of any machinations by the Kardashians, but because they broke up.

“There is no ‘Rob & Chyna’ show if there is no Rob and Chyna,” Rhodes said.

Ciani gave an account of the couple’s whirlwind relationship and wild year of 2016.

They met in January, announced their engagement in April, announced they were having a baby in May, and in November began their reality show and had a daughter, Dream.

“They really clicked, and it was one of those relationships that once they clicked, it really moved fast,” Ciani said.

Both sides agree that on Dec. 4, 2016, a day Chyna and Rob Kardashian celebrated the renewal of their show for a second season, the two got into a terrible argument that permanently damaged their relationship.

The differing accounts of that day will take up much of the trial that’s expected to last seven to 10 days. All four defendants are expected to take the stand.

Ciani said that in messages to the head of the show, Jenner said that Chyna beat Rob Kardashian with a pole and wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck so tightly it left marks.

But Ciani said unaired footage from series would show that he had not been significantly injured.

And she said Kris Jenner used her daughters to spread word of the alleged abuse to key people with power over the show’s future.

Rhodes told the jury there was evidence of abuse, but said that more importantly the couple’s relationship effectively ended that day, as did any real future for the show, though he said it was months before any decision was made to scrap it.

Chyna took the stand in the last minutes of the day, describing her early life and big initial break when the rapper Drake saw her working as a stripper in a Miami club and named her in a song. She returns to the witness chair on Wednesday.

She is suing the Kardashian family for $100 million in the lawsuit first filed in 2017, alleging defamation and interference with contracts.

Earlier Tuesday, after a selection process that saw many prospective jurors air their disdain for the Kardashians and the world of reality television, the two sides settled on a panel of eight men and eight women for the trial.

Four of the jurors will be alternates, but Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon said he would not declare which ones until deliberations begin.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 4

Related
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Chyna Hits Tyga With A Short Response Over Child Support Drama

Blac Chyna had social media in a tizzy yesterday after she took to Twitter and claimed that she was a single mother who wasn't getting any child support from any of her baby daddies. Of course, the two that everyone thinks of is none other than Tyga and Rob Kardashian, who clearly don't have a great relationship with Blac Chyna these days.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Drake
Hypebae

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Faked Her Appearance at 'The Kardashians' Premiere

The Kardashian-Jenner family took over social media once again earlier this week as they arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. While her mother Kris and sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé were in attendance (Kendall was later revealed to be sick that day), fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner faked being at the event.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Ap#Rob Chyna
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Daughter True, 3, After Shading Blac Chyna’s Child Support Comments: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was spotted out and about with daughter True after shading Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna over recent comments. She’ll stand up on her word! Khloe Kardashian had no problem smiling and waving to the paparazzi while out with daughter True, 3 after she seemingly shaded her brother Rob Kardashian‘s ex Blac Chyna, who recently claimed she gets “no child support” from Rob. The mother-daughter pair were too cute as always, and Khloe even held True in her arm at one point as they enjoyed the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

860K+
Followers
419K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy