ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

2022: 4-27,5-4,11,18 Hobbs Filing of Final Settlement

Lamar Democrat
 3 days ago

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN RUTH HOBBS, Deceased:. You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the...

lamardemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop. Buntion was the oldest man on death row in Texas, the conservative southern state which puts more prisoners to death than any other American state.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barton County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
County
Barton County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Probate
Missouri Independent

Missouri offering $49.5M to settle overtime claims for corrections officers

Missouri is offering Department of Corrections employees routinely shorted on their pay a $49.5 million settlement to drop a lawsuit scheduled for trial in June. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the money Tuesday as a budget amendment from Gov. Mike Parson’s administration. The budget will also include ongoing funds to pay officers for the time […] The post Missouri offering $49.5M to settle overtime claims for corrections officers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Recreational marijuana push concerns police

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Weed worries, Wednesday 4/20 was celebrated by marijuana enthusiasts. Police are cracking down on drivers who may have had too much gas and not the kind that goes in the tank. Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson expressed concern as the push continues for recreational use in...
KENNETT, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate committee cuts attorney general’s budget over COVID lawsuits

A Southwest Missouri Republican upset with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s aggressive campaign of lawsuits against local governments and school districts cut $500,000 from Schmitt’s budget on Wednesday. Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, won committee support for cutting money added by the Missouri House. The extra funds would have allowed Schmitt to hire […] The post Missouri Senate committee cuts attorney general’s budget over COVID lawsuits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Effort to legalize marijuana gains ground in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The effort to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older is gaining ground in Missouri. A citizen-led petition said it has enough signatures to get a marijuana constitutional amendment on the ballot. A bill in the Missouri House is moving to the floor. The petition...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Missouri House Is One Step Closer To Giving Tax Rebate To Missourians

Hopefully all of you paid your taxes this year. On time. For some of you, you probably got a refund. Hope you got to spend it, how you wanted to, and put it to good use. Some of you may have owed money to the IRS. This year, I did get a refund from the state of Missouri, but I owed the state of Indiana about $300 bucks because I chose not to have taxes taken out from my unemployment. I ended up pretty much breaking even. That is really a good thing, because if I am that close to breaking even, it means that money I had was being used how I wanted it. But a larger refund is nice.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy