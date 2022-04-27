2022: 4-27,5-4,11,18 Hobbs Filing of Final Settlement

Hopefully all of you paid your taxes this year. On time. For some of you, you probably got a refund. Hope you got to spend it, how you wanted to, and put it to good use. Some of you may have owed money to the IRS. This year, I did get a refund from the state of Missouri, but I owed the state of Indiana about $300 bucks because I chose not to have taxes taken out from my unemployment. I ended up pretty much breaking even. That is really a good thing, because if I am that close to breaking even, it means that money I had was being used how I wanted it. But a larger refund is nice.

