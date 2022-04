Nearly five months after his stunning decision to leave Oklahoma for USC, Lincoln Riley has penned an open letter to Sooners fans in the Players' Tribune explaining his decision to leave the storied Big 12 program for the West Coast. After sharing several of his best memories from his seven years in Norman -- including the last five as head coach -- Riley wrote of the "unexpected" opportunity that coaching the Trojans afforded.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO