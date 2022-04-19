ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

RTC: Masks no longer required on public transit

By Audrey Owsley
Fox5 KVVU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Masks are no longer required for riders, the Regional Transportation Commission announced Tuesday. Public Information Officer, Lauren Ball said people can still wear masks on public transit if they choose, but masks will no longer be mandated. The move comes after a judge in Florida...

Inc.com

CDC Lifts Mask Requirements for Most Transportation--and Businesses Follow Suit

One of the final federal mask requirements is no longer -- making your own mask mandate, should you still have one, less potent. On Monday the Biden administration announced that, starting immediately, Americans will no longer be required to wear masks on public transportation, after a court ruling in Florida this week overturned a mask-mandate extension mounted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 18. The U.S. health agency had extended to May 3 federal mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes and trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs. At the time, the CDC said it needed time to assess a recent surge in Covid cases across the country, brought about by the BA.2 variant.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Boston

Uber And Lyft Drop Mask Requirement For Riders, Drivers

BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required for Uber and Lyft trips. The rideshare companies are lifting their COVID rules for both drivers and passengers. “As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber,” Uber said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “The CDC; however, still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.” Passengers will also be able to sit in the front seat again, but only if their party is too large to fit in the back. Uber is asking everyone...
TRAFFIC
CBS 8

NCTD scraps mask mandate aboard transit vehicles and in stations

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Other forms of transportation are following suit and making masks optional, Lyft and Uber dropped their mask requirement for riders on Tuesday. While masks are no longer mandatory on most airlines or at airports, the Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday was mulling its requirement for passengers on buses and rail lines to don face coverings pending further guidance from federal authorities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
