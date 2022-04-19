ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Josh Criswell, With WyoSports, Talks Wyoming Cowboy Football and Hoops, on the SportsZone [AUDIO]

kfbcradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyoming Cowboy basketball team had a big week last week,...

www.kfbcradio.com

101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Athletics Hall of Famer Joe Dowler passes away

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming was saddened to hear of the passing of UW Athletics Hall of Famer Joe Dowler. Dowler passed away over the weekend. “Joe Dowler was the type of person that motivated me to want to work in this industry,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. “In our society today, we have so many 'I' people, but Joe Dowler was always a 'we' guy. He cared about the greater-good and he cared about everyone in the department. He was a giant in the coaching world when you evaluate how many lives he touched. I will forever be grateful for the wisdom and friendship Joe provided.”
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming LB Gibbs excited to fill big shoes

LARAMIE – Over the past few seasons, the University of Wyoming has built a reputation for generating elite production at the middle linebacker spot. Easton Gibbs is excited for the chance to continue this tradition. Gibbs moved over from weakside linebacker this off-season, assuming a role that has recently...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Pair of Casper College Basketball Players Sign Letter’s of Intent

A couple of Casper College basketball players will further their athletic careers after a year with the T-Bird program. Rashaun Agee will be going to Bowling Green University in Ohio after throwing 20 points per game along with 11 rebounds per contest. He was named a first-team All-Region IX player and named to the Region IX All-Tournament team. Agee spent a year at New Mexico State before attending Casper College. Bowling Green plays in the Mid-American Conference and went 13-18 this past season.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week April 14-19

The high school sports scene took a break for the Easter weekend, thanks to some not too pleasant weather. But we do have a few images to share with you from some of the great photographers that the state possesses. We have some soccer with Buffalo and Riverton as well as Lander Vs. Worland, along with the girl's Casper Cup match between Natrona and Kelly Walsh. Plus a few pics from track, softball, and Cheyenne Post 6 Legion baseball.
NATRONA, WY
kmvt

Shaw named Rocky Mountain Reserve All-Around Cowboy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich native Wes Shaw is making a name for himself in the college rodeo scene. The College of Southern Idaho freshman won the title of Rocky Mountain Region Reserve All-Around Cowboy, finishing just 115 points back of Weber State’s Cole Eiguren, who’s originally from Fruitland.
DIETRICH, ID

