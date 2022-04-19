Josh Criswell, With WyoSports, Talks Wyoming Cowboy Football and Hoops, on the SportsZone [AUDIO]

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming was saddened to hear of the passing of UW Athletics Hall of Famer Joe Dowler. Dowler passed away over the weekend. “Joe Dowler was the type of person that motivated me to want to work in this industry,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. “In our society today, we have so many 'I' people, but Joe Dowler was always a 'we' guy. He cared about the greater-good and he cared about everyone in the department. He was a giant in the coaching world when you evaluate how many lives he touched. I will forever be grateful for the wisdom and friendship Joe provided.”

