ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets OF Nimmo activated from COVID-19 IL, not in lineup

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 injured list but wasn’t in New York’s lineup for...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

A Cloud That Hangs Over The New York Mets Clubhouse

The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Red Hot New York Mets Will Be Buck-Less

The New York Mets are red-hot coming off of their doubleheader sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 9-3 Amazin's sit in first place going into Wednesday's game. ESPN's Buster Olney told The Drive with Charlie & Dan that new manager Buck Showalter is a big reason in that turnaround.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
New York City, NY
Health
The Spun

Astros Make Decision On Jose Altuve: MLB World Reacts

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been hit by the injury bug early in this 2022 MLB season. Altuve was officially put on the 10-day injured list this afternoon with a left hamstring strain. The issue kept him out of yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve...
HOUSTON, TX
KEYT

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Buck Sharpens An Edge For The New York Mets

Coaching young baseball players can be frustrating. Instructors are constantly imploring them to watch more Major League Baseball to reinforce how to play the game the right way. However, time after time, we see MLB players making Little League mistakes. Knowing the rules can be one of those costly mistakes, unless you are one of those teams that take advantage of knowing the rules.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Starting Rotation Off To A Historic Start Without Their Ace

The New York Mets may be without their ace Jacob deGrom, but that doesn’t seem to have phased them one bit. The team sits atop the National League East division by two-and-a-half games over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. They also boast a record of 7-3, which...
WORLD SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Glenn Sherlock
Person
Buck Showalter
NESN

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom To Undergo MRI On Monday

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to undergo a check-up MRI on Monday for his shoulder injury, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton. Britton also reported that manager Buck Showalter stated that “everything’s going really well” on deGrom’s road to recovery. Despite lacking their ace to start the year, the Mets rotation is putting up historic numbers with a 1.07 ERA across 50.1 innings pitched this year. There is still no clear timetable on when the two-time Cy Young winner will return to the mound, but it’s likely not any time in the short-term future as he has not thrown a pitch since a spring training outing on March 27.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mets Of Nimmo#Covid 19 Il#Ap#The San Francisco Giants
numberfire.com

Dominic Smith out of Mets' Wednesday lineup against Giants

New York Mets first baseman / outfielder Dominic Smith is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will take a seat after Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar were announced as New York's starting first baseman and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 12 batted balls this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mets' Jeff McNeil receives Wednesday off

New York Mets utility-man Jeff McNeil is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. McNeil will sit out after the Mets named Mark Canha as Wednesday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 36 batted balls this season, McNeil has produced a 2.8% barrel rate and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theScore

MLB Power Rankings: Mets, Giants making early noise

7-2 1 (-) Gavin Lux looks quite comfortable starting 2022 after struggling to find his footing in his first three seasons. The 24-year-old is hitting .320/.455/.560 with one home run, nine runs scored, and five RBIs in nine contests. Clayton Kershaw looked incredible in his first start, carrying a perfect game through seven innings before being pulled.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy