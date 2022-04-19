ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield woman, 77, gets 10 years for fatally shooting her best friend

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bakersfield woman who fatally shot her best friend of 50 years at a retirement home was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Police say Sandra Bonertz, 77, struck a suicide pact with her best...

www.bakersfield.com

