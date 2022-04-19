ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

T cell receptor therapeutics hit the immuno-oncology stage

By Katie Kingwell, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 3 days ago

With the FDA’s approval of the first TCR-based bispecific T cell engager, an emerging biological modality aims to take on new targets for solid cancers. The FDA has approved the...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Predicting response to adoptive cell therapies in cancer

Immunotherapy has changed the way oncology patients are treated. Immunotherapy approaches, including the use of immunomodulatory agents to enhance anti-cancer responses and the recent development of adoptive cell therapies have improved patients' survival rates and reduced the risk of recurrence for many cancer types. However, many patients do not respond...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover gene mutation that signals aggressive melanoma

Mutation of a gene called ARID2 plays a role in increasing the chance that melanoma, a deadly skin cancer, will turn dangerously metastatic, Mount Sinai researchers report. The findings suggest that patients whose melanoma tumors have an ARID2 mutation may have a more aggressive cancer and may need to be treated differently, according to a study published in Cell Reports in April.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify therapeutic target for aggressive blood cancer

A new study published today in the journal Genes & Development reveals a gene that normally suppresses the formation of tumors but is reprogrammed at the onset of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), an aggressive type of blood cancer that is responsible for 5-15% of all types of leukemia. The findings...
CANCER
ABC 4

New Cancer Treatment at Intermountain Offers Hope for Some Patients with Certain Blood Cancers

(Intermountain Healthcare) Patients with lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of the novel SHP2 degrader SHP2-D26, alone or in combination, against lung cancer is associated with modulation of p70S6K/S6, Bim and Mcl-1

SHP2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, plays a critical role in fully activating oncogenic signaling pathways such as Ras/MAPK downstream of cell surface tyrosine receptors (e.g., EGFR), which are often activated in human cancers, and thus has emerged as an attractive cancer therapeutic target. This study focused on evaluating the therapeutic potential of the novel SHP2 degrader, SHP2-D26 (D26), either alone or in combination, against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. While all tested NSCLC cell lines responded to D26 with IC50s of < 8 Î¼M, a few cell lines (4/14) were much more sensitive than others with IC50s of â‰¤"‰4 Î¼M. There was no clear association between basal levels of SHP2 and cell sensitivities to D26. Moreover, D26 rapidly and potently decreased SHP2 levels in different NSCLC cell lines in a sustained way regardless of cell sensitivities to D26, suggesting that additional factors may impact cell response to D26. We noted that suppression of p70S6K/S6, but not ERK1/2, was associated with cell responses to D26. In the sensitive cell lines, D26 effectively increased Bim levels while decreasing Mcl-1 levels accompanied with the induction of apoptosis. When combined with the third generation EGFR inhibitor, osimertinib (AZD9291), synergistic effects on decreasing the survival of different osimertinib-resistant cell lines were observed with enhanced induction of apoptosis. Although D26 alone exerted moderate inhibition of the growth of NSCLC xenografts, the combination of osimertinib and D26 effectively inhibited the growth of osimertinib-resistant xenografts, suggesting promising efficacy in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Is Oropharyngeal Cancer?

Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer. It is a malignant condition of the oropharynx, which is the middle part of the pharynx (throat), behind the mouth. The term, malignant refers to the condition of uncontrolled growth of cells that turns out to be harmful. Oropharyngeal cancer...
CANCER
Phys.org

A light-controlled nanomedicine for precise drug delivery to treat colorectal cancer

A research team from Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), has developed a photo-responsive nanomedicine for light-controlled colorectal cancer therapy. The nanoparticles are simply made by self-assembly of a near-infrared dye and a prodrug. After intravenous injection, the nanoparticles can target colon tumors and release drugs to kill cancer cells upon light irradiation. This process can be in-situ monitored by in vivo imaging. The research has been published in Bioengineering & Translational Medicine, and a patent application has been filed based on this work.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated DNA and RNA sequencing reveals early drivers involved in metastasis of gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is the second cause of cancer-related death and metastasis is an important cause of death. Considering difficulties in searching for metastatic driver mutations, we tried a novel strategy here. We conducted an integrative genomic analysis on GC and identified early drivers lead to metastasis. Whole-exome sequencing (WES), transcriptomes sequencing and targeted-exome sequencing (TES) were performed on tumors and matched normal tissues from 432 Chinese GC patients, especially the comparative analysis between higher metastatic-potential (HMP) group with T1 stage and lymph-node metastasis, and lower metastatic-potential (LMP) group without lymph-nodes or distant metastasis. HMP group presented higher mutation load and heterogeneity, enrichment in immunosuppressive signaling, more immune cell infiltration than LMP group. An integrated mRNA-lncRNA signature based on differentially expressed genes was constructed and its prognostic value was better than traditional TNM stage. We identified 176 candidate prometastatic mutations by WES and selected 8 genes for following TES. Mutated TP53 and MADCAM1 were significantly associated with poor metastasis-free survival. We further demonstrated that mutated MADCAM1 could not only directly promote cancer cells migration, but also could trigger tumor metastasis by establishing immunosuppressive microenvironment, including promoting PD-L1-mediated immune escape and reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages by regulating CCL2 through Akt/mTOR axis. In conclusion, GCs with different metastatic-potential are distinguishable at the genetic level and we revealed a number of potential metastatic driver mutations. Driver mutations in early-onset metastatic GC could promote metastasis by establishing an immunosuppressive microenvironment. This study provided possibility for future target therapy of GC.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Advances in Cancer Drug Discovery

Cancer encompasses a large group of complex multifactorial diseases, which are characterized by the rapid and uncontrollable proliferation of abnormal cells. Although much progress has been made in recent decades, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million lives lost in 2020. As a result, scientists are continuing to look for more effective treatment strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

HLA autoimmune risk alleles restrict the hypervariable region of T cell receptors

Polymorphisms in the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes strongly influence autoimmune disease risk. HLA risk alleles may influence thymic selection to increase the frequency of T cell receptors (TCRs) reactive to autoantigens (central hypothesis). However, research in human autoimmunity has provided little evidence supporting the central hypothesis. Here we investigated the influence of HLA alleles on TCR composition at the highly diverse complementarity determining region 3 (CDR3), which confers antigen recognition. We observed unexpectedly strong HLA"“CDR3 associations. The strongest association was found at HLA-DRB1 amino acid position 13, the position that mediates genetic risk for multiple autoimmune diseases. We identified multiple CDR3 amino acid features enriched by HLA risk alleles. Moreover, the CDR3 features promoted by the HLA risk alleles are more enriched in candidate pathogenic TCRs than control TCRs (for example, citrullinated epitope-specific TCRs in patients with rheumatoid arthritis). Together, these results provide genetic evidence supporting the central hypothesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

In animal study, implant churns out CAR-T cells to combat cancer

Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have developed an implantable biotechnology that produces and releases CAR-T cells for attacking cancerous tumors. In a proof-of-concept study involving lymphoma in mice, the researchers found that treatment with the implants was faster and more effective than conventional CAR-T cell cancer treatment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
MedicalXpress

Establishment of a pancreatic cancer animal model using a hydrodynamic gene delivery method

Pancreatic cancer has a significantly poor prognosis; therefore, the development of effective treatments is an unmet clinical need. The major drawback in this field was the lack of useful model animals, which delayed the establishment of markers for early diagnosis and therapeutic options. The research group established an effective carcinogenesis method with wild-type rats by selectively introducing oncogenes into the pancreas, using the pancreas-targeted hydrodynamic gene delivery method that has been developed by the group.
CANCER
Nature.com

SLC1A1-mediated cellular and mitochondrial influx of R-2-hydroxyglutarate in vascular endothelial cells promotes tumor angiogenesis in IDH1-mutant solid tumors

Mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (mIDH1) drives tumorigenesis via producing oncometabolite R-2-hydroxyglutarate (R-2-HG) across various tumor types. However, mIDH1 inhibitors appear only effective in hematological tumors. The therapeutic benefit in solid tumors remains elusive, likely due to the complex tumor microenvironment. In this study, we discover that R-2-HG produced by IDH1-mutant tumor cells is preferentially imported into vascular endothelial cells and remodels mitochondrial respiration to promote tumor angiogenesis, conferring a therapeutic vulnerability in IDH1-mutant solid tumors. Mechanistically, SLC1A1, a Na+-dependent glutamate transporter that is preferentially expressed in endothelial cells, facilitates the influx of R-2-HG from the tumor microenvironment into the endothelial cells as well as the intracellular trafficking of R-2-HG from cytoplasm to mitochondria. R-2-HG hijacks SLC1A1 to promote mitochondrial Na+/Ca2+ exchange, which activates the mitochondrial respiratory chain and fuels vascular endothelial cell migration in tumor angiogenesis. SLC1A1 deficiency in mice abolishes mIDH1-promoted tumor angiogenesis as well as the therapeutic benefit of mIDH1 inhibitor in solid tumors. Moreover, we report that HH2301, a newly discovered mIDH1 inhibitor, shows promising efficacy in treating IDH1-mutant cholangiocarcinoma in preclinical models. Together, we identify a new role of SLC1A1 as a gatekeeper of R-2-HG-mediated crosstalk between IDH1-mutant tumor cells and vascular endothelial cells, and demonstrate the therapeutic potential of mIDH1 inhibitors in treating IDH1-mutant solid tumors via disrupting R-2-HG-promoted tumor angiogenesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Protective autophagy decreases lorlatinib cytotoxicity through Foxo3a-dependent inhibition of apoptosis in NSCLC

Lorlatinib is a promising third-generation anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has been approved for treating ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with previous ALK-TKI treatment failures. However, the inevitable emergence of acquired resistance limits its long-term efficacy. A more comprehensive understanding of the acquired resistance mechanisms to lorlatinib will enable the development of more efficacious therapeutic strategies. The efficacy of chloroquine (CQ) in combination with lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells in vitro and in vivo was assessed using CCK-8, colony formation, immunofluorescence staining, flow cytometry analysis, western blot analysis, and xenograft implantation. Here, we show that lorlatinib induced apoptosis and protective autophagy in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. However, the protective autophagy can gradually lead to decreased cytotoxicity of loratinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. Meanwhile, we found that the combination of lorlatinib and CQ, an inhibitor of autophagy, inhibited autophagy and promoted apoptosis both in vitro and in vivo, which sensitized cells to lorlatinib through the dephosphorylation of Foxo3a and promoted nuclear translocation, then activation of Foxo3a/Bim axis. Taken together, our results suggest that inhibition of protective autophagy might be a therapeutic target for delaying the occurrence of acquired resistance to lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gene profiling of SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, long non-coding RNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± in gastric cancer patients

Even with considerable progress in cancer researches, gastric cancer is still one of the global health problems. Recognition of the differential expressed genes in GC is the most appropriate approach for establishing new diagnostic targets. This study evaluates SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, lncRNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± genes profiling as well as HIF-1Î± protein level for GC. The expression of selected genes, serum HIF-1Î± and CEA protein levels were determined for 50 GC patients and 50 healthy controls by real-time RT-PCR, ELISA, and ELICA respectively. The sensitivities of these parameters as diagnostic biomarkers were evaluated. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± expression, serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level were significantly upregulated in GC patients as compared to the control group (P"‰="‰0.024,"‰<"‰0.001) and had significant positive correlations between each other except SMAD7 with serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level. On the other hand, SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS expression were significantly downregulated in GC patients (P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.001, 0.025,"‰<"‰0.001 respectively) and had significant positive correlations with each other (P"‰<"‰0.001). Significant negative correlations were observed between most of both groups. All studied parameters were associated with GC clinical stages except SMAD7 was associated with stage IV onlyÂ (P"‰="‰0.005) and GHRL did not associate with tumor stages (P Ëƒ 0.05). All studied parameters may be promising biomarkers for the early diagnosis of GC. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± gene, and HIF-1Î± protein may be jointly implicated in cancer development and prognosis, while SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS may act as tumor suppressors.
CANCER
Nature.com

A stop-gain mutation in GXYLT1 promotes metastasis of colorectal cancer via the MAPK pathway

Genomic instability plays a key role in the initiation and progression of colorectal cancer (CRC). Although cancer driver genes in CRC have been well characterized, identifying novel genes associated with carcinogenesis and treatment remains challenging because of tumor heterogeneity. Here, we analyzed the genomic alterations of 45 samples from CRC patients in northern China by whole-exome sequencing. In addition to the identification of six well-known CRC driver genes (APC, TP53, KRAS, FBXW7, PIK3CA, and PABPC), two tumor-related genes (MTCH2 and HSPA6) were detected, along with RRP7A and GXYLT1, which have not been previously linked to cancer. GXYLT1 was mutated in 40% (18/45) of the samples in our cohort. Functionally, GXYLT1 promoted migration and invasion in vitro and metastasis in vivo, while the GXYLT1S212* mutant induced significantly greater effect. Furthermore, both GXYLT1 and GXYLT1S212* interacted with ERK2. GXYLT1 induced metastasis via a mechanism involving the Notch and MAPK pathways, whereas the GXYLT1S212* mutant mainly promoted metastasis by activating the MAPK pathway. We propose that GXYLT1 acts as a novel metastasis-associated driver gene and GXYLT1S212* might serve as a potential indicator for therapies targeting the MAPK pathway in CRC.
CANCER

